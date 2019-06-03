TSI Introduces New AeroTrak+ Remote Airborne Particle Counters

Cleanroom Airborne Particle Counters

TSI introduces a new range of AeroTrak+ Remote Airborne Particle Counters (APCs) for monitoring manufacturing cleanrooms, backed by a 5 year laser warranty.

SHOREVIEW, MN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSI introduces a new range of AeroTrak®+ Remote Airborne Particle Counters (APCs) for monitoring manufacturing cleanrooms. TSI is so confident about the performance of the new laser technology inside, that all models are covered by an industry-exclusive standard 5 year laser warranty.

AeroTrak+ Remote APCs supply uninterrupted, reliable particle counting data during the cleanroom manufacturing process. Flexible installation options reduce system complexity and cost of ownership with LoRaWAN long range wireless communications and Power over Ethernet (PoE) capabilities. With use, facilities can protect themselves from increased risk and decrease operational costs related to waste, downtime, and redeployment—with minimal maintenance.

AeroTrak+ Remote APCs are available for use in facilities with (7000 Series) or without (6000 Series) an external vacuum system. They incorporate second-by-second sampling. The instant an excursion occurs or an adverse trend starts, the end-user is notified to enable proactive steps to minimize product waste. Also included:

•PoE for all new models

•Onboard data storage for up to six months

•Internal maintenance diagnostics

•Option for LoRaWAN wireless communication

•Industrial level electrical immunity

"TSI's AeroTrak+ Remote Airborne Particle Counters have been designed with the rapidly changing demands of modern clean manufacturing processes in mind. To deliver maximum flexibility and reduce installation complexity for our customers, LoRaWAN long range wireless technology is the logical choice," states Tim Russell, TSI Controlled Environments Business Director. "Now, installing and relocating remote airborne particle counting systems has never been easier."

About TSI Incorporated

TSI Incorporated serves a global market by investigating, identifying and solving measurement problems. As an industry leader in the design and production of precision instruments, TSI partners with research institutions and customers around the world to set the standard for measurements relating to aerosol science, health and safety, indoor air quality, air flow, fluid dynamics and biohazard detection. With headquarters based in the U.S. and field offices throughout Europe and Asia, TSI has established a worldwide presence in the markets we serve. Every day, our dedicated employees turn research into reality.

For more information on TSI Incorporated, visit our website: www.tsi.com, check out our page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TSIIncorporated, or follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/TSIIncorporated.

