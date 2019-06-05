Electro Scan Inc. Named 'Top 15 Water Technologies To Watch' By BlueTech Research

Electro Scan Inc. is one of fifteen technology providers participating in the 2019 BlueTech Innovation Showcase.

Delivering The World's Most Accurate Leak Detection Solution With 1cm Accuracy & Severity Expressed in Liters per Second or Gallons per Minute

Many people know that some of our earliest R&D efforts and competitive benchmarks began in the UK and we are proud to share our recent technology advances and EU expansion plans with delegates.” — Mike App, VP, Electro Scan Inc.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan Inc. was named one of the 'Top 15 Water Technologies to Watch' by BlueTech Research in advance of its 2019 BlueTech Forum beginning today at Kew Gardens, London, UK.

Electro Scan Inc. will be featured as part of the Forum's Innovation Showcase where delegates will learn how the company has developed and commercially-delivered the world's most accurate leak detection technology; providing unparalleled quality assurance testing of full-length 360-degree pipelines, including new pipe installations and trenchless rehabilitation, such as Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP).

Electro Scan's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud application allows pipe defects to be identified and measured in minutes, including the identification of pinhole leaks in newly lined pipes not seen by Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras or heard by Acoustic Sensors.

As a result, utilities can make real-time repair & acceptance decisions, involving nearly $1 trillion of future global pipe repairs, replacement, and renewals, while construction crews are still mobilized in the field, making the most of CAPEX expenditure decisions, comply with environmental regulations, and achieve water resiliency.

In addition to providing pipeline leak locational accuracy within 1cm or 0.4 inches - while pipes remain in-service - Electro Scan's machine-intelligent solutions automatically generate defect flow rates in either Liters per Second or Gallons per Minute.

“The Innovation Showcase is a fantastic opportunity for delegates to hear more about the technologies BlueTech Research’s analysts are tracking throughout the world," stated Paul O’Callaghan, chief executive of BlueTech Research.

The BlueTech Forum has played a key role in helping publicly-traded and privately-funded companies to identify emerging technologies necessary to future-proof their legacy product portfolios, service offerings, and business models.

"The theme of BlueTech Forum 2019 is ‘innovating towards resilient water systems,’" stated O'Callaghan. "And, the technologies selected by our expert analysts are those we believe have the greatest potential to drive resource efficiency and address water scarcity."

Electro Scan corporate executives Mike App, Vice President, and Brad Weston, UK Director of Field Services, will participate in the Forum, including intelligence briefings, roundtable discussions, and 1-on-1 meetings, describing the impact of the company's game-changing technology.

"We are delighted to join the BlueTech team for this year's Forum," stated Mike App. "Many people know that some of our earliest R&D efforts and competitive benchmarks began in the UK and we are proud to share our recent technology advances and EU expansion plans with delegates."

"Participating in this conference offers the opportunity to show delegates the substantial financial benefits that our unique technology offer," stated Brad Weston.

Since Electro Scan's founding in 2011, academics, professional engineers, and thought leaders have encouraged company founders to design and deploy machine-intelligent technologies to eliminate inconsistent and subjective condition assessments of new and existing pipes.

For instance, many water utilities that have previously relied on legacy technologies, such as CCTV cameras or visual inspection, that may have incorrectly 'accepted' rehabilitated pipelines that were later found to have major leaks or suffer failures after warranty expirations.

The frequency of defects and severity of pipe failures, not seen or heard by older technologies, made it imperative to find a reliable, unbiased, and unambiguous machine-based solution that could have results immediately available in the field.

Today, Electro Scan's Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) technology is able to survey a variety of sewer and water pipe materials, including Asbestos Cement, Brick, Cured-In-Place Pipe, Polyvinyl Chloride, High Density Polyethylene, and Vitrified Clay pipe.

Electro Scan's appearance at the 2019 BlueTech Forum coincides with final approval of its EU patents; now in place in Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Spain, France, Italy, Monaco, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, and valid until 2033.

Since its inception, Electro Scan Inc. has been recognized by a number of water industry and general business awards; however in 2019 alone, the company was selected as a Fast Company Top 50 World's Most Innovative Companies, GovTech 100 Top Government Technology Companies, and the Red Herring Top 100 North American Private Companies.

Finally, Electro Scan Inc.'s technology is in accordance with (a) ASTM F2550-13 (2018) Standard Practice for Locating Leaks in Sewer Pipes By Measuring the Variation of Electric Current Flow Through the Pipe Wall, and (b) American Water Works Association (AWWA) Manual of Water Supply Practices M77 Condition Assessment of Water Mains.

About BlueTech Research

BlueTech Research provides investors, water companies, researchers and regulators with the latest information at their fingertips. The company provides clarity and critical analysis on emerging water technology market areas. BlueTech Research maps and analyses the water technology innovation landscape. The company is focused on what is changing and how new approaches, new technologies and new needs are reshaping the water technology market.

About Electro Scan Inc.

Founded in 2011, the company designs, develops, markets, and supports technology services for pipeline condition assessment, environmental compliance monitoring, and independent rehabilitation effectiveness. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, USA, the company sells and licenses equipment to local governments and utilities to conduct their own pipeline testing and offers Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions in partnership with authorized contractors.

Using Electroscan technology, WRc are able to accurately detect and measure pipeline leaks.



