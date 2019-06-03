Legum & Norman Hosts 9th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

/EIN News/ -- Lewes, DE, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa company, will be hosting its 9th annual charity golf tournament to help raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. The event will be held at the Bayside Resort Golf Club on September 12, 2019 with a 9 a.m. shotgun starting time and conclude with a wrap party and awards luncheon at the Cove Bar & Grille in Selbyville, Delaware.



Golfers, vendors, board members, Legum & Norman managers, and homeowners will participate in the much-anticipated event where guests will enjoy a complimentary breakfast and a competitive game of 18-hole scramble. The tournament will also include raffles, a live and silent auction as well as a networking luncheon.



“The 2018 tournament was a huge success and raised a lot of money for Associa Cares and the homeowners that are affected by natural and man-made disasters,” stated Linda Fulkersin, Legum & Norman senior vice president. “Legum & Norman looks forward to hosting this extraordinary event every year and we are hoping to raise even more money than ever before. We greatly encourage sponsors to sign-up and register for this fun event and help give back to those in need.”



To register for the tournament or to become a sponsor, please contact Chris Sites at Csites@legumnorman.com or Lisa Meck as Lmeck@legumnorman.com or by calling 410.524.5577.



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



