Elastomeric Foam Market To Reach USD 2.11 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Significant increase in industrialization, effective growth in the miniaturization, increase in the demand for insulation materials, favorable initiatives encouraging energy efficiency undertaken by the governments are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Elastomeric foam during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 1.28 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced elastomeric foam

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global elastomeric foam market was valued at USD 1.28 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.11 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The study covers the in-depth analysis of elastomeric foam and discusses about the recent developments and challenges faced by the elastomeric foam market. Elastomeric foam insulation was developed in the 1950s. Elastomeric foams are widely used for vibration isolation, as a material for kinetic energy dissipation and as a padding to separate neighboring components in electronic consumer products that may experience accidental impact loads. The global elastomeric foam market is propelled by number of factors such as effective growth in the miniaturization, rapid industrialization increases in the demand for insulation materials, favorable initiatives encouraging energy efficiency undertaken by the governments. Over the years there have been many advances in the production of elastomeric foam, making it suitable for demanding applications. These advances include a non-halogen foam suitable for use on stainless steel at high temperature applications (up to 250°F), high temperature foams suitable for up to 300°F, availability of colors, including white which saves users the extra time and expense of priming or painting on indoor applications. Problem of disposal and lack of awareness are the major hindrance to the elastomeric foam market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of type, synthetic rubber is the largest segment of the elastomeric foam which holds 57.1% of the total market share. It has a larger marker size as compared to natural rubber because of its better properties for use in many applications.

On the other hand, natural rubber/latex holds 42.9% of the total share in the elastomeric foam.

HVAC (heat, ventilation and air conditioning) is anticipated to be the largest segment of the elastomeric foam market which holds 68.5% of the total market share. Stringent regulations for energy efficiency and increasing population are few of the main reasons for the rapid growth of HVAC systems, which ultimately increases the consumption of elastomeric foam.

Electrical and electronics segment hold the second largest market in the market which accounts for 19.6%.

Asia pacific region is anticipated to be the largest market for elastomeric foam accounting for 37% of the total market share. Availability of labor, increasing consumer demand, rapid development in the manufacturing sector are some of the major reasons for holding the largest share in the market.

North America is anticipated to be the second largest revenue generating market which is expected to hold 33.9% of the total market share.

Key players in the elastomeric foam market include L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX, Kaimann, and Aeroflex USA, Armacell, Hira Industries.

Increasing demand for elastomeric foam has opened the gates for new players. This has forced the old companies to come up with new products with minimal cost.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the elastomeric foam market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Natural latex/rubber

Synthetic rubber

Ethylene Propylene Diamine Monomer (EPDM)

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Chloroprene (CR)

Epichlorohydrin (ECH)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

End use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

HVAC

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Goods and industrial goods

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



