Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Maranello (Italy), 3 June 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the common share buyback program announced on 28 December 2018 (the “Initial Program”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:



MTA NYSE Total Trading

Date

(d/m/y)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€) Consideration excluding fees







(€)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

($) Consideration excluding fees







($)



Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)* Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



27/05/2019 7,000 128.0063 896,044.10 7,000 128.0063 896,044.10 28/05/2019 6,118 127.6587 781,015.93 18,634 144.8620 2,699,358.51 2,411,864.29 24,752 128.9948 3,192,880.21 29/05/2019 10,798 127.6180 1,378,019.16 23,306 142.4843 3,320,739.10 2,976,639.56 34,104 127.6876 4,354,658.73 30/05/2019 6,131 127.8130 783,621.50 12,900 142.6497 1,840,181.13 1,652,758.33 19,031 128.0216 2,436,379.84 31/05/2019 9,919 126.1830 1,251,609.18 29,999 142.9539 4,288,474.05 3,845,820.15 39,918 127.6975 5,097,429.32



Total







39,966 127.3660 5,090,309.87 84,839 143.1977 12,148,752.78 10,887,082.33 124,805 128.0188 15,977,392.20

Since the announcement of the buyback program dated 28 December 2018 till 31 May 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 82,908,708.90 for No. 747,569 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 19,386,497.25 (Euro 17,369,091.91*) for No. 135,459 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 6,632,610 common shares held in treasury as of 31 May 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.58% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

