Prep Your Home for Summer Gatherings

When temperatures rise, it's time for sun dresses, cranking up the grill and entertaining. Spending time with your loved ones during the warm months can make for some of the best memories of the season, which is why it's important to take simple steps to de-stress, declutter and refresh your home before your guests arrive.



Our homes are reflections of who we are, and Renuzit Snuggle helps create a welcoming environment for friends and family. With Renuzit Snuggle, you can welcome guests into your home all summer long with fresh scents like Linen Escape, Relaxing Lavender or Enchanting Tropical. It’s crucial to have an air freshener that is long lasting and easy to use, so you never have to worry about lighting candles just before your guests arrive. Welcome them in with the inviting scent of snuggly freshness, available in Plug-In Scented Oils, Gel Cone Air Fresheners and Fabric Refresher Sprays.

Stock Up on Summer Supplies

One of the main causes of stress when prepping for friends and family to arrive is ensuring you have everything on-hand to make your gathering a success. Consider buying summer hosting essentials like paper plates, cups and utensils in bulk to help save time and ensure you’re fully stocked for guests all summer long. Having extra snacks and supplies ready to go can also provide peace of mind when it’s time for any last-minute party-prep.

Spruce Up Accessories and Decor

Update your home’s look by switching out accent pillows, throws or rugs for colorful or patterned options that can excite you and your guests. Buying all new items each season can get expensive, so consider reusing your current pillow inserts and picking out some new covers in bright summer colors to revamp your home’s look.

Bring the Outdoors In

Plants can add color and life into your spaces and create a warm and welcoming environment for your summer gatherings. Bring the outdoors in by adding a few succulents or an herb garden to your kitchen then consider a large, leafy houseplant for your living room. For added pops of color and detail, plant your flowers in fun, decorative pots.

