Identifying Your Kitchen Style

Aside from the look of each style, many aspects must be considered such as its compatibility with the rest of the home and whether it will endure the test of time. For example, Wellborn Cabinet can accommodate nearly any design style with a wide variety of kitchen cabinetry products.

With the variety of options available, it can sometimes become more of a hassle than a fun improvement on your home. However, these different kitchen design styles can help you decide what suits your home while also fitting your personal style.

Transitional

Transitional styling blends the comfort and warmth of traditional design with the clean profiles and understated colors of the contemporary look. The result is often gracious, streamlined spaces that radiate harmony. Taking advantage of this style allows you to choose a simple door style, often a shaker, and pair it with an appealing paint color. Neutral paints, such as white, gray and even a venture into the blue color palette, are popular among transitional cabinetry. With decorative pieces usually at a minimum, the emphasis is placed on modest details. Maybe you like some characteristics of the traditional styling but enjoy the simplicity of contemporary. Transitional style encompasses the best of both worlds and fits the style of many homes because of its versatile traits.

Mediterranean

Primitive and cozy – but with an edge – the Mediterranean design style makes a statement and is tied together with a rustic feel. Mediterranean styling is characterized by wrought iron, exposed wood beams, multi-colored cabinetry and a mix of metals providing its unique ethnic flare. To tie it all together, Wellborn Cabinet’s Sandia, Wellington and Modesto Square door styles can strengthen the design. Color palettes may vary from darker shades of brown to whitewashed tones of neutral colors. The decor typically features hand-crafted, salvaged or repurposed items made of wood, leather, natural fibers, wicker and wrought iron.

Modern

Modern design employs a sense of simplicity in every element. Sleek is a collective term to describe modern design. Every element exudes crispness in shape, simplicity in generally muted color and fundamentals in materials such as glass, metals and wood. Frameless cabinetry is typically the norm for modern kitchens. Colors are explored in soft tones with an accent or two taking center stage. The modern style embraces simplicity, clean lines, technology and the bare minimum required to appropriately handle functional and aesthetic demands.

Industrial

With its raw, utilitarian appeal, an industrial design style can give modern homes a sophisticated edge. The main feature of industrial styling is the unfinished look that focuses on combining bare and rough surfaces with a clean and flat finish. Industrial style revels in the drama of differing materials such as wrought iron accents, glass doors and brick. To help put a contemporary twist on industrial styling, Wellborn Cabinet’s Chelsea and Antigua door styles are a perfect match for industrial kitchen design, which celebrates a bold starkness with its blend of different metals.

Whether your preferences fit perfectly into one category or a combination of several, the goal of creating your dream kitchen is to listen to what style speaks to you. For more kitchen and home remodeling ideas, visit wellborn.com.

Creating the Look

More than just a space for cooking and eating, the kitchen is where a lot of the action in the home takes place. Whether you’re renovating, redecorating or simply updating your space, get inspired to transform the area with these style secrets.

Transitional style updates the classic, time-tested appeal of a traditional look without sacrificing elegance. Consider adding shaker cabinetry, a neutral color palette – or blue, which adds a subtle hint of color – marble or quartz countertops, natural wood accents, clean-lined furniture and subway or hexagon tile for a neutral backsplash.

Mediterranean style is known for its colorful tiles, natural woods and wrought iron details. To create a stylish, inviting kitchen using Mediterranean elements, consider warm colors with cool accents, incorporating colorful decorative tile, featuring reclaimed wood, choosing black hardware in a contemporary shape, adding open shelving and contemporary lighting.

Modern style is characterized by aesthetics, efficiency and functionality. Modern styling doesn’t worry about characterless kitchen design, though. It has the habit of turning rooms into showcases. Common amongst modern styling is a clutter-free space, and in doing so, everything is hidden behind the cabinet doors making storage solutions vital. To get the modern look, consider adding a geometric backsplash and natural wood accents, ditching cabinet hardware and installing technology into the space.

Industrial style is often the design of choice in warehouse conversions and loft remodeling because of its celebration of unfinished and hard-working elements. A little rough, but by no means dull, the industrial style can be created using an individual unfinished wall made from concrete or masonry, a neutral color palette such as grays and browns with “cold” metals (not gold or brass), muted or matte-finished appliances and wire-hung metal chandeliers.

