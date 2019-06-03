Axiom Real-Time Metrics is a Proud Sponsor of the Women in Bio Annual Plenary Event Today at the BIO International Convention

TORONTO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is a proud sponsor of the Women in Bio Annual Plenary event in Philadelphia today.



Axiom Real-Time Metrics is a Proud Sponsor of the Women in Bio Annual Plenary Event





The annual event brings together supporters and members of Women in Bio, an organization of professionals committed to promoting the careers, leadership, and entrepreneurship of women in the life sciences.



“We are very pleased to support Women in Bio and the excellent work that they do in promoting diversity and inclusion for women in life sciences. We are looking forward to a great event!”, shared Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder and CEO.

“Women in Bio plays an important role in our industry, and we are thrilled to contribute to today’s event as a sponsor”, concluded Sarah Glofcheskie, Axiom’s Chief Strategy Officer.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

Contact

solutions@axiom.cc

+1.877.321.9191



PR Contact

Sarah Glofcheskie

sarahg@axiom.cc

+1.647.588.9073

About Women In Bio

Women In Bio was founded in 2001 to support women employed in the field of Life Sciences from the classroom to the boardroom. Our organization supports you every step of the way with our Young Women In Bio, Executive Women In Bio, and Boardroom Ready Programs, as well as our growing mentorship opportunities.

https://www.womeninbio.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1223354&group=

/EIN News/ -- A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e60e0c80-090f-49e2-9e1e-7b2c009be4bf



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.