Infinity introduces the SDR10K for large volume hemp processing with revenue of over $500,000 per day

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Supercritical LLC, is introducing its industrial scale hemp oil processors that use water to extract full spectrum oil in under a second. The Infinity model SDR10K can process 10,000 pounds of dry hemp flower per day in to high quality full spectrum oil. The continuous feed process is the only in the industry that uses water as the solvent, to produce a eco-extracted oil, that can be labeled with organic and green branding.



Infinity Supercritical Model: SDR2000Dry Hemp Flower Input (lbs/day): 2,400Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (kg/day): 87Revenue Per Day: $127,656Payback (days): 16Based On $/gram: 2Aqueous Extraction. Consumables: Water (closed loop) and Power. One Touch Craft Extraction.





The SDR10K processing hemp flower with an average production cost of $18 per pound, and selling at only $2/gram, can expect a payback in 19 days. Since the closed-loop system uses water as the solvent, electricity is the only consumable to run the process. In comparison, similar sized ethanol processors (which lose ethanol due to slippage) have consumables costs upwards of $5 million per year.

Infinity Supercritical LLC offers innovative one-touch processing technology, and a visionary future, for clean and green hemp oil extraction. Please visit https://sonicextractor.com for more information.

