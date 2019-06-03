INFINITI USA Reports May 2019 Sales

2019 2018 % Change May Sales 10,413 11,625 -10.4 CYTD Sales 53,219 61,472 -13.4

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 10,413 vehicles in May.

The 2019 INFINITI QX80 introduces a modern interpretation of upscale luxury, pairing a high quality, hand-crafted interior with refined driving dynamics. The 2019 QX80 LIMITED exterior features include specially designed dark machine-finished 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels; satin chrome exterior trim, roof rails and crossbars; and unique front and rear bumper lower treatment. The QX80 is available in five exterior colors, including a new LIMITED-exclusive Anthracite Gray.





The QX80 full-size sport utility vehicle, up 57 percent to 1,760, had its best May ever. With deliveries of 4,100 vehicles, the QX60 seven-passenger crossover had an increase of 10 percent. Overall, INFINITI SUV’s and crossovers were up 8 percent for the month.

May May Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg INFINITI Total 10,413 11,625 -10.4 53,219 61,472 -13.4 Q50 1,857 2,945 -36.9 12,295 16,526 -25.6 Q60 314 848 -63.0 2,043 4,101 -50.2 Q70 203 390 -47.9 1,510 2,153 -29.9 QX30 350 672 -47.9 2,159 4,158 -48.1 QX50 1,829 1,859 -1.6 6,925 7,356 -5.9 QX60 4,100 3,718 10.3 19,703 18,794 4.8 QX70 0 69 -100.0 6 741 -99.2 QX80 1,760 1,124 56.6 8,578 7,643 12.2 Car 2,374 4,183 -43.2 15,848 22,780 -30.4 CUV/SUV 8,039 7,442 8.0 37,371 38,692 -3.4

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its industry-leading client services, having received the top overall ranking in the 2018 JD Power and Associates Customer Satisfaction Index and AMCI's Most Trusted Brand in the luxury segment, as well as its world's first driver assistance technologies and daring designs. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

Contact

Alexandra Amelang

Manager, INFINITI USA Communications

615-725-1455

Alexandra.Amelang@INFINITI.com

