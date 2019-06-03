Oxygen Hospitality’s Welwood Hotel Draws Inspiration from Palm Springs’ History and Design

Rebranding reveal with name and logo taps into pioneering spirit of city’s founding father and first hotelier, Dr. Welwood Murray

Palm Springs, CA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxygen Hospitality’s new vision for the Ivy Palm Resort near downtown Palm Springs today began to emerge as property renovations officially commenced. Repositioning of the 100-room hotel also took a step forward with the announcement of the hotel’s new name, logo and identity: Welwood Hotel . Its name, Welwood Hotel, taps the rich history of this iconic city and from Palm Springs’ first hotelier and important philanthropic founders, Dr. Welwood Murray. The words ‘Wel’ also suggests wellness, an ever-growing lifestyle choice and ‘Wood’ describing the natural design elements within the hotel.

Renovations at the four building, two-story, 3-acre hotel include new guest rooms and suites, relocation of lobby and redesign of entrance with exterior circular entry, two remodeled pools with cabanas and new restaurant/bar concept. Guests will enter the newly designed hotel lobby and sit down to check-in with front desk associates at conversational tables. Reservations open November 2019. Renovations are scheduled for completion winter 2019.

Inspired by the pioneering spirit and vision that led Dr. Welwood Murray to plan an oasis and open the Palm Springs first hotel in 1886, Oxygen Hospitality presented the hotel concept to the Murray family.

Dr. Murray’s great grandson Philip Welwood Murray II said, “Our family was amazed when asked to have the Welwood name associated with a new generation hotel recognizing our great grandfather. Welwood Murray roots run deep in this area, especially Palm Springs, a city near and dear to our hearts. I personally have always dreamed of opening up a restaurant, and now, Oxygen Hospitality is opening up a hotel in our family’s honor.”

‘Powered by Oxygen’ brand. The rebranding heralds in the next step in Oxygen Hospitality’s strategic growth, building a brand of mid- to-upper scale hotels in excellent U.S. Sunbelt locations that embrace the local spirit of the city. Branded and independent hotels owned and managed within Oxygen Hospitality’s portfolio, such the Welwood Hotel, will earn the distinction and brand standard ‘Powered by Oxygen’. ‘Powered by Oxygen’ instills warmth and amenities of American hospitality and celebrate local influences for a first-class guest experience.

“The elevated rebranding of this Palm Springs hotel is our entre’ into the local hotel scene where guests will experience our brand of service and how we differentiate for loyalty and operational success,” said Yaron Ashkenazi, chief executive officer of Oxygen Hospitality.

Mid-century modern architecture redesign. The Welwood Hotel redesign is inspired by mid-twentieth century modernism architecture. Redesign is described as angular and artistic with colorful motif for the outside pool area ranging from royal blues, white and yellow. Guest room design offers a palette of clean, neutral white and cream colors -- paired with shades of aqua and complemented with sleek, rich modern wood furnishings for a desert climate.

The architecture firm for the Welwood Hotel is MDR Architects , Inc. Hotel designer is Amsterdam-based SZ Design .

Visit www.welwoodhotel.com for renderings and to sign up for updates on the Welwood Hotel.

About Dr. Welwood Murray

Dr. Welwood Murray, a Scottish pioneer, horticulturist, philanthropist, and a founding father of Palm Springs. In 1876, Murray moved from Scotland to Banning, California in order to improve his health with the dry desert air. Ten years later in 1886, he purchased five acres of land in nearby Palm Valley (which would later become Palm Springs), and built the city’s first hotel, the Palm Springs Hotel. Murray planted 22 varieties of fruit trees and shrubs surrounding the hotel, creating a veritable oasis. Today, Dr. Murray’s name graces the city’s first cemetery, the Welwood Murray Library and Murray Canyon.

About Oxygen Hospitality Group

Oxygen Hospitality Group, Inc., is an owner-operator hospitality company that acquires, renovates and manages a portfolio of mid- to upper scale branded and independent hotel assets in the U.S. Sunbelt and other advantageous destinations. The Company works with accredited investors, Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and family offices looking to direct invest in capital appreciation and income-producing hotel real estate projects. These assets undergo a ‘Revive and Thrive’ value creation turnaround strategy by infusing technology into real estate and driving bottom-line results and gaining positive guest experience reviews with proven return-to-profitability management. Founded in 2017, Oxygen Hospitality is privately held and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, please visit: http://www.oxygenhospitality.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Offers to sell or the solicitations of offers to buy securities may only be made through official offering documents that contain important information about risks, fees and expenses. Renderings, reservations and booking dates subject to change.

