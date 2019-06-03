King & Spalding Adds Financial Restructuring Partners to its New York and Chicago Offices

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that Roger Schwartz and Matthew Warren have joined the firm as partners in its Corporate, Finance and Investments (CFI) practice group. Schwartz and Warren, who will be based in the firm’s New York and Chicago offices respectively, advise and defend clients in financial restructuring matters.



Matthew Warren has joined King & Spalding LLC



Roger Schwartz has joined King & Spalding LLC





“The arrival of Roger and Matt reinforces the firm’s commitment to make aggressive and coordinated investments in our Financial Restructuring team,” said Todd Holleman, head of the firm’s CFI practice group. “The pair follow our addition of New York partner Peter Montoni, who joined last month, and all three of these new colleagues will enhance our ability to handle complex restructuring matters across the U.S.”

Mike Rupe, a partner in the firm’s Financial Restructuring team, added: “Roger and Matt have more than 30 years of experience navigating companies through large and complex reorganizations and advising creditors on how to recover investments they have made into financially-challenged institutions. The two are strong additions to our secured creditor and company-side offering.”

Both partners join King & Spalding from Latham & Watkins.

Roger Schwartz

Schwartz represents public and private companies, administrative agents, secured lenders, strategic and financial buyers, and investors in a broad range of restructuring matters, including Chapter 11 cases, cross-border insolvency matters, out-of-court restructurings, and bankruptcy-related acquisitions, sales and financings. He also actively advises equity sponsors, portfolio companies and boards of directors in connection with liability management transactions and corporate governance issues in distressed and out-of-court situations and transactions. Prior to private practice, Schwartz was a senior counsel of workouts at General Electric Capital Corporation (GE Capital), where he provided legal oversight for a multibillion-dollar portfolio of GE Capital lending commitments. While at GE Capital, Schwartz also acted as a director of litigation where he directed legal strategy and case management for a diverse set of commercial litigation, compliance and regulatory matters. He began his legal career as an associate in private practice. Schwartz received his undergraduate degree from Hobart College and his JD from the University of Chicago.

Matthew Warren

Warren advises clients about transactional matters, particularly on insolvency issues. He represents debtors as well as creditors, including agents and lenders, on Chapter 11 proceedings, such as prepackaged, prearranged, and free-fall bankruptcies, debtor-in-possession financings, cross-border bankruptcies, and out-of-court restructurings, including debt-to-equity conversions and rescue financing. Turnarounds & Workouts named him a 2018 Outstanding Young Restructuring Lawyer and Chambers U.S. lists him as a “recognized practitioner.” Warren is a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute and teaches as an adjunct professor of bankruptcy law at the DePaul College of Law. He received his undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University and his JD from the University of Arizona, James E. Rogers College of Law.

“King & Spalding’s strategic vision and desire to grow the Financial Restructuring team is what attracted us to the firm,” said Schwartz. “The firm’s entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative culture and client development strategies are an ideal fit for our practice.”

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with over 1,100 lawyers in 20 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

Media Contact:

Jessie Seyfer

415-318-1223

jseyfer@kslaw.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.