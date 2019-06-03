Sixth International Future Computing Summit Moves to Silicon Valley November 5-6, 2019

Open Call for Visionary Speakers and Leaders in the Client-to-Cloud Revolution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future computing is the practice of enabling what’s next through the pillars of compute performance and platforms, immersive technology, and innovative content and applications. Founded in 2014, The International Future Computing Summit (IFCS, IFC Summit) is the leading event for innovating professionals in the client-to-cloud continuum. Held November 5-6, 2019 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, IFCS delivers the best opportunities for pursuing business development, top- level expertise, and rare media access in this innovative field. Early bird tickets are on sale now!



/EIN News/ -- The client-to-cloud ecosystem is going through a revolution where cloud and independent platforms like PC, console, mobile, and other devices are developing new types of collaboration in both distribution, and software and content execution. With the advent of 5G and other connectivity breakthroughs, devices of all sizes and abilities are expected to be enabled beyond the processing power they are built with. This will expand the client and consumer market size potential and make it possible for content and application creators to deliver even stronger offerings than previously thought possible.

The 2019 IFC Summit’s focus is the Client-to-Cloud Revolution through the eyes of technology, and the market segments of entertainment, education, business, and healthcare.

"This is a very exciting time in future computing because everyone is going to be influenced by this. At IFCS, we want delegates to see more than what is – we want them to be part of what will be. Our call for speakers is open; you ARE future computing and we want to hear from you,” said Neil Schneider, Executive Director of The International Future Computing Association (TIFCA).

Early featured speakers include Praveen Vishakantaiah; Vice-President of the Client Computing Group and General Manager of Client Architecture and Innovation for Intel Corporation, Daryl Sartain; Director and Worldwide Head of XR, Displays, and Wireless ecosystems for Advanced Micro Devices, Wanda Meloni; CEO & Principal Analyst for M2 Insights, Dr. Jon Peddie; CEO of Jon Peddie Research, and Andrew Schmied; President of Maychirch.

Participating speakers and sponsors will be welcomed to an exclusive pre-IFC Summit dinner on November 4, 2019.

Companies which have spoken at previous IFCS events include AMD, Intel, Nvidia, Lenovo, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Autodesk, Razer, the Globe & Mail, Deloitte, IBM, HTC, Epic Games, HP, Sony, Forrec, Lucasfilm, Nokia, SideFX, Basemark, Frima, Discovery Channel, Space Channel, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and many more.

About The International Future Computing Association (TIFCA)

TIFCA is a network of member companies and institutions that each play a part in what are and will be, the ultimate tools and experiences that impact our daily lives using computer technology and media. Its mission is to lay down the groundwork and enhance the viability of building what’s next. TIFCA achieves this through influential membership meetings, stakeholder education, market-building events, special initiatives, and more. TIFCA is Chaired by Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, and M2 Insights.

