Nissan Group reports May 2019 U.S. sales
|May 2019
|May 2018
|% chg
|Nissan Group Total sales (units)
|131,983
|131,832
|+0.1
|Nissan Division sales
|121,570
|120,207
|+1.1
|INFINITI sales*
|10,413
|11,625
|-10.4
/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for May 2019 of 131,983 units, an increase of 0.1 percent compared to the prior year.
Nissan highlights:
- Sales of the Armada SUV set a May record with 4,490 units sold, up 103 percent.
- Pathfinder SUV sales, at 7,751 units, were up 27 percent in May.
- Frontier truck sales increased 8 percent to 7,497 units.
- Altima sales climbed to 24,218 units, up 5 percent.
- Nissan's commercial van models, NV and NV200, each set May records. NV van sales were 1,829 units (+8 percent); NV200 compact cargo van sales were 1,825 units, also up 8 percent.
- Several key models have shown gains in 2019: Armada (+25 percent), Pathfinder (+11 percent) and Versa (+5 percent).
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s May sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. May 2019 and May 2018 each had 26 selling days.
Contact:
Chris Keeffe
Nissan Corporate Communications
615-725-5264
chris.keeffe@nissan-usa.com
|NISSAN DIVISION
|MAY
|MAY
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|121,570
|120,207
|1.1
|540,313
|574,127
|-5.9
|Versa
|8,116
|6,576
|23.4
|39,818
|37,939
|5.0
|Sentra
|18,831
|18,103
|4.0
|88,675
|95,104
|-6.8
|Altima
|24,218
|23,030
|5.2
|92,229
|96,836
|-4.8
|Maxima
|2,153
|3,694
|-41.7
|14,716
|19,548
|-24.7
|LEAF
|1,216
|1,576
|-22.8
|4,852
|5,292
|-8.3
|Juke
|0
|72
|-100.0
|10
|611
|-98.4
|370Z
|198
|343
|-42.3
|1,022
|1,586
|-35.6
|GT-R
|18
|74
|-75.7
|144
|244
|-41.0
|Total Car
|54,750
|53,468
|2.4
|241,466
|257,160
|-6.1
|Kicks
|6,005
|0
|n/a
|22,027
|0
|n/a
|Frontier
|7,497
|6,938
|8.1
|31,976
|34,845
|-8.2
|Titan
|3,189
|3,779
|-15.6
|15,361
|19,173
|-19.9
|Pathfinder
|7,751
|6,119
|26.7
|29,818
|26,966
|10.6
|Armada
|4,490
|2,216
|102.6
|16,208
|13,011
|24.6
|Rogue
|28,600
|38,413
|-25.5
|146,573
|178,198
|-17.7
|Murano
|5,634
|5,881
|-4.2
|20,839
|29,994
|-30.5
|Quest
|0
|0
|n/a
|0
|2
|-100.0
|NV
|1,829
|1,702
|7.5
|7,830
|6,695
|17.0
|NV200
|1,825
|1,691
|7.9
|8,215
|8,083
|1.6
|Total Truck
|66,820
|66,739
|0.1
|298,847
|316,967
|-5.7
|INFINITI
|MAY
|MAY
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|Infiniti Total
|10,413
|11,625
|-10.4
|53,219
|61,472
|-13.4
|Infiniti Q50
|1,857
|2,945
|-36.9
|12,295
|16,526
|-25.6
|Infiniti Q60
|314
|848
|-63.0
|2,043
|4,101
|-50.2
|Infiniti Q70
|203
|390
|-47.9
|1,510
|2,153
|-29.9
|Infiniti QX30
|350
|672
|-47.9
|2,159
|4,158
|-48.1
|Infiniti QX50
|1,829
|1,859
|-1.6
|6,925
|7,356
|-5.9
|Infiniti QX60
|4,100
|3,718
|10.3
|19,703
|18,794
|4.8
|Infiniti QX70
|0
|69
|-100.0
|6
|741
|-99.2
|Infiniti QX80
|1,760
|1,124
|56.6
|8,578
|7,643
|12.2
|Total Car
|2,374
|4,183
|-43.2
|15,848
|22,780
|-30.4
|Total Truck
|8,039
|7,442
|8.0
|37,371
|38,692
|-3.4
|NISSAN GROUP
|MAY
|MAY
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|131,983
|131,832
|0.1
|593,532
|635,599
|-6.6
|Total Car
|57,124
|57,651
|-0.9
|257,314
|279,940
|-8.1
|Total Truck
|74,859
|74,181
|0.9
|336,218
|355,659
|-5.5
|Selling days
|26
|26
|127
|127
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/544b4b81-21ae-4659-8254-66b87c9d123c
