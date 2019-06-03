There were 403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,936 in the last 365 days.

Nissan Group reports May 2019 U.S. sales

  May 2019 May 2018 % chg
Nissan Group Total sales (units) 131,983 131,832 +0.1
Nissan Division sales 121,570 120,207 +1.1
INFINITI sales* 10,413 11,625 -10.4

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for May 2019 of 131,983 units, an increase of 0.1 percent compared to the prior year.

2019 Nissan Armada
For 2019, all Armada models now feature: Standard Rear Door Alert (RDA), Standard Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Standard Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (I-FCW).


Nissan highlights:

  • Sales of the Armada SUV set a May record with 4,490 units sold, up 103 percent.
  • Pathfinder SUV sales, at 7,751 units, were up 27 percent in May.
  • Frontier truck sales increased 8 percent to 7,497 units.
  • Altima sales climbed to 24,218 units, up 5 percent.
  • Nissan's commercial van models, NV and NV200, each set May records. NV van sales were 1,829 units (+8 percent); NV200 compact cargo van sales were 1,825 units, also up 8 percent.
  • Several key models have shown gains in 2019: Armada (+25 percent), Pathfinder (+11 percent) and Versa (+5 percent).

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s May sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. May 2019 and May 2018 each had 26 selling days.

Contact:
Chris Keeffe
Nissan Corporate Communications
615-725-5264
chris.keeffe@nissan-usa.com

                       
NISSAN DIVISION MAY   MAY   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % chg   2019   2018   % chg
                       
Nissan Division Total 121,570   120,207   1.1   540,313   574,127   -5.9
Versa 8,116   6,576   23.4   39,818   37,939   5.0
Sentra 18,831   18,103   4.0   88,675   95,104   -6.8
Altima 24,218   23,030   5.2   92,229   96,836   -4.8
Maxima 2,153   3,694   -41.7   14,716   19,548   -24.7
LEAF 1,216   1,576   -22.8   4,852   5,292   -8.3
Juke 0   72   -100.0   10   611   -98.4
370Z 198   343   -42.3   1,022   1,586   -35.6
GT-R 18   74   -75.7   144   244   -41.0
Total Car 54,750   53,468   2.4   241,466   257,160   -6.1
Kicks 6,005   0   n/a   22,027   0   n/a
Frontier 7,497   6,938   8.1   31,976   34,845   -8.2
Titan 3,189   3,779   -15.6   15,361   19,173   -19.9
Pathfinder 7,751   6,119   26.7   29,818   26,966   10.6
Armada 4,490   2,216   102.6   16,208   13,011   24.6
Rogue 28,600   38,413   -25.5   146,573   178,198   -17.7
Murano 5,634   5,881   -4.2   20,839   29,994   -30.5
Quest 0   0   n/a   0   2   -100.0
NV 1,829   1,702   7.5   7,830   6,695   17.0
NV200 1,825   1,691   7.9   8,215   8,083   1.6
Total Truck 66,820   66,739   0.1   298,847   316,967   -5.7
                       
INFINITI MAY   MAY   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % chg   2019   2018   % chg
                       
Infiniti Total 10,413   11,625   -10.4   53,219   61,472   -13.4
Infiniti Q50 1,857   2,945   -36.9   12,295   16,526   -25.6
Infiniti Q60 314   848   -63.0   2,043   4,101   -50.2
Infiniti Q70 203   390   -47.9   1,510   2,153   -29.9
Infiniti QX30 350   672   -47.9   2,159   4,158   -48.1
Infiniti QX50 1,829   1,859   -1.6   6,925   7,356   -5.9
Infiniti QX60 4,100   3,718   10.3   19,703   18,794   4.8
Infiniti QX70 0   69   -100.0   6   741   -99.2
Infiniti QX80 1,760   1,124   56.6   8,578   7,643   12.2
Total Car 2,374   4,183   -43.2   15,848   22,780   -30.4
Total Truck 8,039   7,442   8.0   37,371   38,692   -3.4
                       
NISSAN GROUP MAY   MAY   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % chg   2019   2018   % chg
                       
TOTAL VEHICLE 131,983   131,832   0.1   593,532   635,599   -6.6
Total Car 57,124   57,651   -0.9   257,314   279,940   -8.1
Total Truck 74,859   74,181   0.9   336,218   355,659   -5.5
Selling days 26   26       127   127    
                       

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/544b4b81-21ae-4659-8254-66b87c9d123c

NGONA.jpg

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


