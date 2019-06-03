Nissan Group reports May 2019 U.S. sales

May 2019 May 2018 % chg Nissan Group Total sales (units) 131,983 131,832 +0.1 Nissan Division sales 121,570 120,207 +1.1 INFINITI sales* 10,413 11,625 -10.4

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for May 2019 of 131,983 units, an increase of 0.1 percent compared to the prior year.

For 2019, all Armada models now feature: Standard Rear Door Alert (RDA), Standard Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Standard Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (I-FCW).





Nissan highlights:

Sales of the Armada SUV set a May record with 4,490 units sold, up 103 percent.

Pathfinder SUV sales, at 7,751 units, were up 27 percent in May.

Frontier truck sales increased 8 percent to 7,497 units.

Altima sales climbed to 24,218 units, up 5 percent.

Nissan's commercial van models, NV and NV200, each set May records. NV van sales were 1,829 units (+8 percent); NV200 compact cargo van sales were 1,825 units, also up 8 percent.

Several key models have shown gains in 2019: Armada (+25 percent), Pathfinder (+11 percent) and Versa (+5 percent).

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s May sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com .

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. May 2019 and May 2018 each had 26 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION MAY MAY Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg Nissan Division Total 121,570 120,207 1.1 540,313 574,127 -5.9 Versa 8,116 6,576 23.4 39,818 37,939 5.0 Sentra 18,831 18,103 4.0 88,675 95,104 -6.8 Altima 24,218 23,030 5.2 92,229 96,836 -4.8 Maxima 2,153 3,694 -41.7 14,716 19,548 -24.7 LEAF 1,216 1,576 -22.8 4,852 5,292 -8.3 Juke 0 72 -100.0 10 611 -98.4 370Z 198 343 -42.3 1,022 1,586 -35.6 GT-R 18 74 -75.7 144 244 -41.0 Total Car 54,750 53,468 2.4 241,466 257,160 -6.1 Kicks 6,005 0 n/a 22,027 0 n/a Frontier 7,497 6,938 8.1 31,976 34,845 -8.2 Titan 3,189 3,779 -15.6 15,361 19,173 -19.9 Pathfinder 7,751 6,119 26.7 29,818 26,966 10.6 Armada 4,490 2,216 102.6 16,208 13,011 24.6 Rogue 28,600 38,413 -25.5 146,573 178,198 -17.7 Murano 5,634 5,881 -4.2 20,839 29,994 -30.5 Quest 0 0 n/a 0 2 -100.0 NV 1,829 1,702 7.5 7,830 6,695 17.0 NV200 1,825 1,691 7.9 8,215 8,083 1.6 Total Truck 66,820 66,739 0.1 298,847 316,967 -5.7 INFINITI MAY MAY Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg Infiniti Total 10,413 11,625 -10.4 53,219 61,472 -13.4 Infiniti Q50 1,857 2,945 -36.9 12,295 16,526 -25.6 Infiniti Q60 314 848 -63.0 2,043 4,101 -50.2 Infiniti Q70 203 390 -47.9 1,510 2,153 -29.9 Infiniti QX30 350 672 -47.9 2,159 4,158 -48.1 Infiniti QX50 1,829 1,859 -1.6 6,925 7,356 -5.9 Infiniti QX60 4,100 3,718 10.3 19,703 18,794 4.8 Infiniti QX70 0 69 -100.0 6 741 -99.2 Infiniti QX80 1,760 1,124 56.6 8,578 7,643 12.2 Total Car 2,374 4,183 -43.2 15,848 22,780 -30.4 Total Truck 8,039 7,442 8.0 37,371 38,692 -3.4 NISSAN GROUP MAY MAY Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 131,983 131,832 0.1 593,532 635,599 -6.6 Total Car 57,124 57,651 -0.9 257,314 279,940 -8.1 Total Truck 74,859 74,181 0.9 336,218 355,659 -5.5 Selling days 26 26 127 127

