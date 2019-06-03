Greystone Appoints Alex Papathomas Chief Technologist

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced it has appointed Alex Papathomas as Chief Technologist for its Greystone Labs division to oversee the continued development and rollout of proprietary software serving Greystone’s commercial real estate clients.



/EIN News/ -- In this new role as Chief Technologist, Mr. Papathomas will amplify Greystone’s innovation efforts in digitally assessing real estate investors’ needs, providing real-time quotes and property analysis, and ultimately shepherding a borrower seamlessly through the loan process in record time. Since 2014, the Greystone Labs team, formerly led by Zac Rosenberg, has been laser-focused on transforming the way the commercial lending market operates by developing customer-facing applications powered by machine learning and AI.

Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Papathomas served as a Vice President at RealtyMogul, a real estate crowdfunding and investing platform, where he built a proprietary loan underwriting system that was ultimately acquired by Hunt Real Estate Capital in February 2019. Prior to that role, he was Chief of Staff and an underwriting lead at Investors Bank. Earlier in his career, Mr. Papathomas was an equities analyst for Alternative Energy Investing LLC.

“Greystone’s existing technology provides an unparalleled advantage for its clients, and my vision is to build upon that solid foundation to provide an ever-evolving and best-in-class experience for borrowers,” said Mr. Papathomas. “With a focus on speed and user experience, I am confident that Greystone’s technology will be a continued differentiator for its lending platform.”

“As the founder of the Greystone Labs division, I know that the future of Greystone’s digital customer experience and back-end capabilities to close loans at lightning speed are in good hands with Alex,” said Zac Rosenberg. “There is no denying that these factors are what will define the leaders in commercial mortgage financing in the near future.”

