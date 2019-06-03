Chipman Relocation & Logistics Acquires Olsen & Fielding Moving Services

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chipman Relocation & Logistics , a full-service moving, storage and logistics company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Olsen & Fielding Moving Services in Sacramento, CA.



Olsen & Fielding provided professional moving solutions to residential and corporate customers, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Founded in 1952 under the name National Transfer and Storage, the company rebranded as Olsen & Fielding Moving Services in 1988.

“During that time, Olsen & Fielding continued to set themselves apart from other companies with each customer-centric relocation they performed,” says Justin Chipman, President and Chairman of the Board at Chipman Relocation & Logistics.

“Like Chipman, Olsen and Fielding has a rich history,” he adds. “Culturally, it’s a synergistic fit for both companies, as we share common core values and a deep-rooted understanding of operating as a growth-oriented family-owned business.”

Chipman Relocation & Logistics began in 1939 when Arthur & Dorothy Chipman started Chipman Moving & Storage in Vallejo, California. A multi-generational family business, the company has continued to expand through the years. Today, Chipman operates multiple locations throughout the West Coast, and is a shareholder agent of Unigroup, Inc., the largest household goods transportation company in North America.

The acquisition of Olsen and Fielding will provide Chipman with wide access to one of the most recognizable names in moving--Mayflower Transit--in the Sacramento market. Chipman says the acquisition will also allow Chipman Relocation & Logistics to better serve agent partners and clients with additional capacity, warehouse space, and customer facing resources.

“Together, we will make an impact by having a stronger team with increased capacity, while maintaining the singular goal of providing our collective customers with a remarkable experience every step of the way—everyday,” says Justin Chipman. “The Chipman family looks forward to welcoming the talented members of Olsen & Fielding into our organization.

About Chipman Relocation & Logistics

Established in 1939, Chipman is an asset-based relocation and logistics company headquartered in Alameda, CA. Chipman's services include a full suite of residential and workplace services, warehousing and distribution solutions, as well international forwarding and storage. Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Chipman doubled its revenue from 2012 to 2018. To learn more about Chipman, visit chipmanrelo.com .

For more information, please contact:

Christy Garcia

cgarcia@chipmanrelo.com

Other Acquisitions by Chipman Relocation & Logistics:

2018 - American Relocation & Logistics

2017 - San Diego Van & Storage

2016 - Solano Moving & Storage

2015 - Hidden Valley Moving & Storage

2014 - Excel Moving Services

2014 - Whittier Moving & Storage



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.