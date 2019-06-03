Kentico Evaluates the Business Benefits of Cloud-Hosted Web Content Management, Online Marketing, and E-commerce Capabilities

New report highlights dramatic cost savings, faster site updates and implementation, ease of use, and better CX

/EIN News/ -- Back in 2011, Kentico became the first CMS to be certified for Microsoft Azure. A lot has changed since then, not least a meteoric rise in demand for cloud services. So it is important to understand exactly how Kentico hosted on Microsoft’s Azure platform has impacted organizations worldwide – both operationally and financially.

Kentico, a Microsoft Azure and Gold Certified Partner, commissioned London Research for this qualitative report to answer these questions, and also validate how Kentico is investing in innovative features that will allow users to leverage the best that modern digital experience platforms have to offer. A summary of the report The Business Case for Kentico in Microsoft Azure follows.



Key Benefits of Kentico and Microsoft Azure

Following in-depth interviews with three Kentico partner digital agencies and three client companies, the report outlines direct financial benefits, including:



Reduced hosting costs [-One agency reported a saving of some $12,000 a month on hosting alone]

Additional business and customer benefits include:



Better brand perception and improved search performance, resulting in more leads for the business

Reduced numbers of calls to customer service helplines to resolve site-related issues

to customer service helplines to resolve site-related issues The ability to future-proof the business with a platform that is easy to scale and facilitates moves into e-commerce or to introduce marketing automation

Two themes emerged from the research beyond the reports of costs saved, improved security and reliability, and future-proofing businesses. Namely;



Ease of use. The combination of Kentico and Azure makes life easier both for the IT teams installing the technologies – whether client or agency – and for the marketers who use them. The research identified that Kentico made EMS – and its pricing model - easy to understand, with agencies noting how this also made it easy for them to attract new clients.

Level of support. The report details how Azure ‘keeps the lights on’ with patches, integrations and maintenance, and the ease of scaling server capacity depending on need. Kentico is praised for being easy to work with, and for being available whenever help was needed. “They’ve always had our backs, and helped us make the most of our spend” was one agency founder’s comment. Another agency head summed it up: “The key is that Azure has made our lives easier. We always say we’re hosting-agnostic, but we have a very clear preference.”



A full copy of the report is available here .

About Kentico

Kentico’s products include Kentico, the digital experience platform (DXP) for web content management, e-commerce, and online marketing, and Kentico Cloud, the comprehensive cloud-first headless CMS and Content as a Service (CaaS) platform. Kentico allows you to manage contacts and campaigns, track customer journeys, provide global e-commerce functionality, and measure and analyze results to create and manage customer experiences. Kentico Cloud is the API-first headless CMS that lets you manage content and deliver omnichannel experiences with powerful content collaboration. For more information, please visit www.kentico.com .

All product and company names herein are trademarks of their respective owners.

