Wipfli Names Kurt Gresens as Next Managing Partner, Effective June 1

Firm’s tax practice leader Kelly Fisher to take over Gresens’ current role as practice partner

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), a national accounting and consulting firm, announced today that Kurt Gresens will become the firm’s new leader effective June 1, after being previously elected by Wipfli’s partners. Gresens will succeed Rick Dreher, who is completing the final term of his successful 13-year tenure as the firm’s managing partner and chairman of the board. The firm also announced that Kelly Fisher will take over Gresens’ current role of practice partner effective June 1.

Gresens steps into his new role as Wipfli’s managing partner with close to three decades of industry experience. He has been a partner at the firm since 2006 and was elected to Wipfli’s board of directors in 2013. Most recently he has served on the firm’s leadership team as overall practice partner since 2016. During his career at Wipfli, Gresens has served a variety of clients across industries and played a key role in helping create the firm’s Vision 2020 and Wipfli 2025 strategies.

“Kurt first joined Wipfli in 1992 right after graduating from college and moved through the company’s ranks. His appointment as the new managing partner is an exciting milestone in our firm’s future and succession plan that the board has been working on for more than a year,” said Rick Dreher. “Over the years, Kurt and Kelly have played key roles in the strategic growth and direction of the firm, and we are very confident in their ability to take Wipfli to the next level.”

"Under Rick’s guidance and leadership, Wipfli has achieved ambitious growth, and he has paved an excellent path for us to follow. I am truly honored to be enlisted with the responsibility of leading the firm as we enter our next chapter,” said Gresens. “I look forward to working closely with Kelly and the rest of the leadership team to continue our success. She brings with her a strong transformational mindset and extensive experience implementing new technologies. Her deep knowledge and ability to identify and put ambitious goals into action will help accelerate the firm's transformation.”

Gresens joined Wipfli’s Wausau office in 1992 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He moved to Green Bay in 1996 and has served clients across industries on wide range of strategic matters.

Fisher currently leads the firm’s tax practice. She has more than 17 years of public accounting experience in manufacturing, technology, professional services and international operations, including experience with a Big Four accounting firm.

About Wipfli

At Wipfli, we’re committed to providing industry-focused assurance, accounting, tax and consulting services that make a lasting, positive impact on our clients — helping them overcome personal and business challenges and plan for future success. With over 2,000 associates, Wipfli ranks among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. We’re proud to give our clients the value and experience of a diverse firm that specializes in a wide range of services and industries and is dedicated to enduring results, outstanding service and lifetime relationships. Learn more at wipfli.com .





Anu Vatsa Wipfli LLP (414) 431-9300 anukriti.vatsa@wipfli.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.