D2L WINS IMS GLOBAL LEARNING CONSORTIUM AWARD

Platform and Standards Architect Viktor Haag Honoured with IMS Technical Excellence Award

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L is pleased to announce that its veteran Platform and Standards Architect Viktor Haag has been honoured with the very first IMS Global Learning Consortium Technical Excellence Award.

“I want to thank IMS for this award and my colleagues and teammates at D2L for their support and guidance,” said Haag. ‘It’s my belief — and that of D2L — that when experts are given the opportunity to participate early, and quite fully, in the software design process, it results in a solid insight into how foundational software platforms function and a better product for the customer. Today’s award validates that approach.”

Every year at the Learning Impact Leadership Institute, IMS Global recognizes members who have gone above and beyond displaying leadership. These people and organizations work hard to promote IMS Global, make significant contributions to developing IMS standards and provide benefits for members and supporters. This helps enable the future of education by collaborating on interoperability standards and major initiatives that improve the digital teaching and learning ecosystem. The IMS Global Leadership Awards recognize these people and organizations for their extraordinary effort.

"Viktor has played an exceptional role in creating IMS Global standards like LTIÒ Advantage, Caliper AnalyticsÒ, OneRosterÒ, Common CartridgeÒ, and Learning Information Services, and he is responsible for the Caliper Sensor Python reference implementation," said Colin Smythe, chief architect, IMS Global Learning Consortium. "Yet, perhaps his most important contribution is that he consistently encourages us to think through the implications of our decisions and insists that we follow our established processes. Congratulations to Viktor for receiving the inaugural IMS Technical Excellence award!"

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom.

