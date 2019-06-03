West Digital Media Introduces End-to-End Communications Workflow Solution

West Unison provides clients with an integrated solution for communications planning, outreach, engagement and measurement

OMAHA, Neb., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Corporation (“West” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today introduced West Unison, a workflow solution that empowers clients with greater capability, efficiency and insights for their communications programs by providing them with integrated applications and at-a-glance performance reporting.



West clients using GlobeNewswire press release distribution, influencer insights, webcasting, monitoring, hosted newsrooms and/or websites will have a single source to manage their communications, eliminating the challenge of using disparate systems for content, digital media, and analytics. Unique to West Unison is its ability to aggregate data across these solutions and provide a detailed look at the performance of an activity, or series of activities, to understand message effectiveness and trends in audience engagement. Clients can also compare the performance of their activities against industry peers based on region, sector and company type.

“West Unison is a game-changer for our clients, providing the ability to not only increase the efficacy of their communications workflow, but to use data, insights and peer benchmarking to improve the overall success of their campaigns,” said John Shlonsky, Chief Executive Officer and President of West Corporation.

Key features of West Unison include:

Customizable dashboard and simple navigation for quick access to West Digital Media Solutions applications, activities and topline analytics

Interactive calendar with click-through ability to see event details, performance metrics and benchmark reports

Campaign analysis that seamlessly aggregates individual events and activities to create detailed, actionable reports of communications effectiveness; reports are exportable and sharable in video, PowerPoint or PDF formats

“Siloed data and disparate systems continue to challenge our clients’ ability to understand and measure the entirety of their communications efforts,” said Ben Chodor, President of West Digital Media Solutions. “By integrating complementary workflow tools and relevant, actionable data into a single platform, we’re empowering our clients―marketers, PR, IR and internal communications professionals―to drive more successful programs.”

West will be introducing West Unison onsite at the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) Annual Conference, Deutscher Investor Relations Verband Konferenz (DIRK) and Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) Annual Conference to demonstrate its relevance and practicality for investor relations teams.

For more information about West Unison, please click here.

About West Corporation:

West Corporation is a leading technology enablement company that connects people around the world, making companies more efficient and improving lives. West helps its clients more effectively communicate, collaborate and connect with their audiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative solutions.

For over 30 years, West has provided reliable, high-quality voice and data services. West has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. West is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.west.com.

