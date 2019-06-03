PSAV® NAMES CATHY SCHLOSBERG MARKETING LEADER

Brings extensive marketing leadership experience to growing company

PSAV, a global leader in event experiences, announced today that Cathy Schlosberg has been named Senior Vice President, Marketing. Schlosberg will lead PSAV’s global marketing organization and strategy, customer insights and communications, while ensuring strategic alignment with key internal functional areas.

“Cathy is an incredible talent who will provide a fresh perspective and insightful guidance on our overall marketing strategy,” said Michael Leone, Chief Commercial Officer. “Her unique ability to drive growth through a holistic marketing approach with proven results to support it will serve our long-term strategy very well. We are excited to collaborate with Cathy to take the PSAV brand and business to the next level, further showcasing the great work our teams do every day on behalf of our customers.”

Schlosberg has had a distinguished 16-year career at Aramark where she held multiple executive-level positions, most recently serving as VP of Global Insights and Innovation, and was part of their Executive Leadership Council. Prior to joining Aramark, Cathy held marketing leadership positions at I-Many, Campbell Soup and Kraft General Foods.

“Joining PSAV is very exciting for me as my skill set aligns well to support the path forward established by the leadership team,” said Schlosberg. “PSAV has a tremendous reputation as well as significant growth and innovation opportunity due in large part to its strong culture, clarity of purpose, mission and values. I look forward to helping lead PSAV as we build upon its already strong foundation of creating memorable experiences for our partners and customers around the globe."

PSAV is a global leader in event experiences, providing creative, production, advanced technology and staging services to help meeting professionals deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences at their meetings, trade shows and events. The team consists of more than 9,000 professionals across 1,500 on-site venue locations and 49 branch offices within the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. It is the trusted partner and exclusive on-site provider of choice at leading venues worldwide. PSAV was recently named to the Forbes 2018 and 2019 America’s Best Employer list. The company is headquartered in Schiller Park, Ill. www.psav.com.

