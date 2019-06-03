New Chrome OS App Brings Cross-Platform Screen Mirroring to Chromebooks

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squirrels LLC today released Ditto Connect for Chrome OS, a first-of-its-kind app that enables Chromebook screen mirroring to a number of receiver types that are not natively compatible.



Connect your device to the big screen in seconds — no cables, adapters or confusing technology required.There are many things to worry about when you’re standing in front of your peers and all eyes are on you. With Ditto Connect, screen mirroring isn’t one of them.



Ditto Connect makes it easy to wirelessly display what’s on your screen to everyone in the room.Simply enter a room code into Ditto Connect and your device will automatically connect to the appropriate Ditto receiver. Never worry about connecting to the wrong screen or not having the right adapters or technology again.Consider how much meeting or class time is spent trying to figure out how to connect to the primary display. That’s not a problem anymore. No more wasted time. No more frustration.Screen mirroring with Ditto Connect in any conference room, meeting space or classroom is simple and immediate for anyone who needs to share their screen.





/EIN News/ -- The latest audiovisual technology from Squirrels is part of the company’s rapidly expanding Ditto wireless presentation ecosystem . Ditto allows hardware from competing technology companies including Apple, Google and Microsoft to wirelessly connect for screen and audio sharing.

Ditto Connect for Chrome OS users can now screen mirror a Chromebook to any tvOS (Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD) or Windows device equipped with the Ditto receiver app.

“This is a significant screen mirroring development with widespread application in any collaborative environment using Chromebooks, particularly in the classroom,” Squirrels CEO and co-founder Andrew Gould said. “We made it undeniably simple to share what’s on your Chromebook screen directly to an Apple TV or Windows-connected display.”

Ditto Connect for Chrome OS follows recent Ditto Connect and Ditto Receiver releases for other platforms:

“Chrome OS compatibility was the last piece of the puzzle for Ditto,” Gould said. “Ditto works with all of the most common devices in all of the places people meet. Screen mirroring should be easy. It should work…and work well. That’s what we created with Ditto.”

How it works

The Ditto Connect for Chrome OS app pairs with the Ditto receiver apps to wirelessly display a user’s screen and send audio. Users simply enter a room code into the app. Ditto automatically connects the user’s screen to the display.



Error-free connections

Ditto room codes ensure that users connect to the correct display every time, regardless of how many Ditto receivers are deployed on a school or company network.

Easy deployment

Organizations can deploy Ditto for Chrome OS to a large quantity of Chromebooks at once. The app can be mass deployed to users through the Google Admin console.

Works on restrictive corporate networks

Ditto connect for Chrome OS can connect to Ditto receivers on restrictive school or company networks that block multicast DNS (mDNS) discovery.

How to get Ditto Connect for Chrome OS

Download Ditto Connect for Chrome OS from the Chrome Web Store . An active Ditto account with a tvOS or Windows receiver is required to use Ditto Connect for Chrome OS.

A full-featured free Ditto trial is available.



About Squirrels LLC

Squirrels is a technology company that specializes primarily in wireless audio and video transmission software. Its popular products include AirParrot, Reflector, ClassHub and Ditto. Discover more information about these products and Squirrels at http://airsquirrels.com .

About Ditto

Ditto is an simple, all-in-one wireless presentation software that is used to screen mirror iOS, Mac, Android, Chrome OS and Windows devices. Present screens to the big screen without wires, adapters or compatibility issues.

Discover more information about Ditto at http://goditto.com .

