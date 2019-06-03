ideaPoint Announces Enhanced Partnering Software and Mobile App at BIO International

ideaPoint 5.1 and Mobile ScoutTM v2 helps organizations facilitate collaboration and drive innovation forward

BOSTON, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Anaqua’s ideaPoint, a leading provider of innovation management solutions, today announced the launch of partnering software ideaPoint 5.1 along with Mobile ScoutTM v2. The new release gives technology scouts and innovation managers additional tools to discover, evaluate, track, and manage innovation and collaboration opportunities from inside or outside of an organization.



As a software solutions provider, ideaPoint helps global enterprises, including some of the world’s leading technology and bio-science companies, better exploit their innovation potential and drive business growth. The new software, ideaPoint 5.1, makes communication easy with new Message Board and Teams features that allow submitters to collaborate on their proposals, and create and communicate with their review teams to strengthen opportunities. Through enhanced Data Views, users can run customized reports on their portfolios and further drill into data in an easy and intuitive way to see how their innovation programs are operating. Additionally, ideaPoint 5.1’s robust GDPR capabilities help organizations maintain GDPR compliance by capturing consent to use any PII provided explicitly in a reportable fashion.



One of the major key enhancements in ideaPoint 5.1 is the new and improved Mobile ScoutTM v2, which enables users to capitalize on potential partnering opportunities more easily and effectively through a mobile device or tablet. Users can quickly capture meetings with potential partners and tag their entries with key information. They can also create contacts in ideaPoint by taking photos of business cards, log meeting notes with voice to text functionality, turn meeting notes into opportunities with one click, or set reminders to keep track of potential opportunities. In addition, they can easily report on the ROI of events based on leads generated to determine the best way to allocate future resources.



“Innovation management is a partnership that involves collaboration between many people within and outside of the organization,” said Scott Shaunessy, ideaPoint CEO. “Our latest release expands the toolset that our clients have available to facilitate collaboration and drive innovation forward. With ideaPoint, businesses of all sizes continue to get the most value out of their Partnering and Innovation Programs.”



ideaPoint will be available for demos of the new software at the 2019 BIO International Convention on June 3rd – 6th in Philadelphia, PA.



About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, more than 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

