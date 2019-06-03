Fortinet’s Robust Multi-Cloud Portfolio Secures Migration to Cloud Environments

Fortinet secures the migration to multi-cloud with native integration, broad protection and management and automation capabilities for every cloud environment

John Maddison, EVP of products and solutions at Fortinet

“Hybrid Networks and multi-cloud are major tenants of the enterprise architecture for the next 10 years. Fortinet customers are deploying our Security Fabric for visibility across their entire digital attack surface, enabling high quality operations and rapid, orchestrated response to any potential threats.”

Fortinet®, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Aspire Global, MediaKind, MLP Finanzberatung SE, and Nubank have chosen Fortinet’s multi-cloud security offerings to implement secure connectivity and consistent visibility and control across their cloud environments. These organizations confidently rely on Fortinet’s multi-cloud security solutions to ensure that applications and/or workloads have consistent security across physical, virtual and cloud footprints and can be centrally managed whether they reside in a private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud or on-premises.

Migrating workloads and applications to cloud environments, building cloud native applications and consuming SaaS applications have many benefits for organizations looking to stay agile, flexible and reduce operational costs. However, this transition to multi-cloud also raises security concerns that if left unaddressed can be detrimental and offset these benefits. Gartner predicts that “by 2021, 50% of enterprises will unknowingly and mistakenly have some IaaS storage services, network segments, applications or APIs directly exposed to the public internet, up from 25% at YE18.” 1

To address these concerns, Fortinet’s depth and breadth of multi-cloud security products and solutions that are part of the Fortinet Security Fabric offer the following solutions:

Visibility and control: Organizations need a single-pane-of-glass to gain visibility and define consistent security policies throughout the entire cloud infrastructure to effectively manage risk. Fortinet's FortiCASB-Cloud allows customers to leverage the public cloud management APIs to monitor activity and configuration of multiple cloud resources as well as eliminate blind spots across an expanding attack surface. It continuously evaluates configurations across regions and public cloud types while dynamically analyzing activity in the public cloud infrastructure to identify potentially malicious activities. FortiCASB-Cloud dashboards are pluggable into Fortinet Security Fabric FortiView, uniquely offering Security Administrators a single-pane-of-glass view of the entire attack surface in multi-cloud infrastructures. Through FortiView dashboards, administrators can see both inline security as well as cloud configuration security to build a comprehensive view of risk.



Application security: The growing number of cloud-based applications that organizations are building either for direct web access or as backend applications for various mobile and business applications increases security risks and threats. Fortinet provides advanced application layer security controls so customers can choose cloud platforms based on their business priorities, not security limitations. Through FortiWeb-VM, customers are able to secure web APIs and front-end web application to protect from known and unknown threats. FortiWeb is easy to use and delivers high accuracy powered by on-device machine learning capabilities, as well as the flexibility of form factors from containers to virtual machines to SaaS. FortiWeb also integrates with FortiGate-VM through FortiView dashboards and shares security intelligence information to consistently enforce security policies and provide increased visibility. FortiCloud Sandbox Service is integrated to perform dynamic analysis of files and storage services in order to identify previously unknown malware.



: The growing number of cloud-based applications that organizations are building either for direct web access or as backend applications for various mobile and business applications increases security risks and threats. Fortinet provides advanced application layer security controls so customers can choose cloud platforms based on their business priorities, not security limitations. Through FortiWeb-VM, customers are able to secure web APIs and front-end web application to protect from known and unknown threats. FortiWeb is easy to use and delivers high accuracy powered by on-device machine learning capabilities, as well as the flexibility of form factors from containers to virtual machines to SaaS. FortiWeb also integrates with through FortiView dashboards and shares security intelligence information to consistently enforce security policies and provide increased visibility. FortiCloud Sandbox Service is integrated to perform dynamic analysis of files and storage services in order to identify previously unknown malware. Secure connectivity: As organizations deploy an array of cloud infrastructure and shift toward multi-cloud, secure connectivity across these various environments is critical to protect sensitive information and confidential communication. FortiGate-VM provides the most flexible and scalable offerings in the industry supporting small point workload connectivity designed to scale out. It also supports larger data connections that require a scale-up VPN connection to multiple Gbps of VPN traffic. FortiGate-VM’s virtual security processor (vSPU) technology accelerates performance in both private and public clouds, enabling customers to confidently migrate their high-performing applications to the cloud.

Aspire Global - the complete iGaming Platform, MediaKind - a global media technology leader, MLP Finanzberatung SE – the partner for all financial matters, and Nubank - the leading Fintech in Latin America, are among the most recent Fortinet customers realizing the benefits of multi-cloud without compromising security. Some of the benefits customers gain from leveraging the Fortinet Security Fabric for multi-cloud are:

Consistent security controls and policies regardless of application infrastructure.

Single-pane-of-glass visibility for multi-cloud security to comprehensively manage risk in a dynamic and diverse environment.

The ability to leverage existing security personnel skillset when securing the cloud.

The confidence to deploy any application on any cloud supporting the desired business velocity and choices.

Customer Supporting Quotes:

“MediaKind chose to work with Fortinet for its commitment to the cloud and its native integration of security capabilities into any cloud computing platform. Fortinet gives us the freedom to deploy any application on any cloud without compromising security. This was critical for MediaKind as we chose to reduce the number of physical data centers and transition our workloads and applications to the cloud. With Fortinet’s robust portfolio, we are able to stay agile to our customer needs while protecting sensitive information and intellectual property in both a cloud and on-premise setup.”

-Ravinder S. Jarral, Head of Global Security at MediaKind

“Aspire Global views cybersecurity as a top priority. It’s important for us to offer a safe, mutli-cloud secured platform in order set the groundwork to have a smooth business continuation from the start of the process to finish with network users. Fortinet’s cloud security solutionss are a dynamic resource that gives Aspire Global the technology edge in the digital sector enforced across all environments.”

- Ziv Shtaeinberg, Chief Technology Officer at Aspire Global

Fortinet has demonstrated its performance for a multi-cloud environment – without compromising ease-of-use when it comes to manageability. We have deployed Fortinet cloud security solutions in all three – AWS, Azure, and Google – of our cloud environments and Fortinet delivers the necessary visibility and control across cloud infrastructures, enabling secure applications and connectivity from data center to cloud.

- Erik Vellmete, Head of IT Infrastructure and Basic Applications at MLP Finanzberatung SE

"The main benefit for Nubank when purchasing Fortinet security solutions was the security itself. We were looking for solutions that would serve our internal security Red Team, as well as improving integration with our AWS cloud environment. For this, we adopted Fortinet's Security Fabric for AWS . Further, with Fortinet’s cloud security solutions, we now have a record of activities for each engineer and for each user that uses one of our services, allowing us to understand all the activity being carried out – a very important safety point for us and for our clients. This was only the first step in blueprinting what we want to achieve.”

- Gabriel Diab, software engineer at Nubank Brasil

Additional Resources

1 Gartner, Innovation Insight for Cloud Security Posture Management, Neil MacDonald, 25 January 2019.

