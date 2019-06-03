Avis Car Rental Enhances Mobile App Experience with New Split Payment Feature

Travelers Can Now Split Rental Charges Between Business and Personal Credit Cards

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Car Rental is the first car rental company to introduce split payment functionality to its mobile app experience. Split My Bill, a new payment feature within the Avis mobile app, provides travelers with the ability to split car rental payments between two different credit cards or forms of payment. Customers now have the option to split their payment by total bill amount, rental days or additions like SiriusXM Radio, as well as charge vehicle upgrade costs to a second form of payment during their rental period.



/EIN News/ -- A recent Avis Car Rental survey of travelers nationwide reveals that 87 percent are likely to mix business and leisure in the same trip. The new Split My Bill feature allows travelers to divide costs associated with their rental between corporate and personal credit cards for greater convenience on the road and when reconciling travel expenses. Whether it is extending a corporate rental for a weekend vacation or upgrading a vehicle for a sunnier trip in a convertible, business travelers no longer have to worry about the blurring of lines between leisure and corporate travel expenses. The new functionality is a seamless process, putting control into the business travelers’ hands, where they previously had to rely on Avis counter staff or sort through receipts at the end of their trip. Instead of needing to visit a physical service desk, with Split My Bill, travelers can adjust payment forms via the mobile app or Avis.com website any time during the rental period as quickly as travel plans change.

“With the introduction of Split My Bill, our business travelers can go beyond the corporate experience or trip to experience upgrades and additional services that travelers enjoy and want. We recognize that many travelers use business trips as an opportunity to explore new cities solo or meet up with family in the area and are thrilled to offer a feature that will help them make the reconciliation of travel expenses cleaner and easier,” says Beth Gibson, Vice President, Ancillary Revenue at Avis Budget Group. “Our mobile app experience gives customers more personalization of their trip than any other brand.”

The Split My Bill feature is available to all Avis Preferred members via the Avis mobile app for devices on the iOS and Android platforms. Enrollment in Avis Preferred is free. For more information or to enroll in Avis Preferred, visit www.avis.com.

About Avis

With approximately 5,500 locations in nearly 170 countries, Avis is one of the world’s largest car rental providers dedicated to expanding on-demand mobility solutions and personalizing the customer experience. Avis is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), which is the parent company of Avis, Budget, Zipcar, Payless, Apex Car Rentals, France Cars, Maggiore, Morini Rent and Turiscar. Through these leading mobility brands, customers can get just about any type of vehicle (car, truck, van), for any length of time (minute, hour, day, month), for any purpose (business, leisure), across more than 11,000 locations in approximately 180 countries. For more information, visit www.avis.com and follow @avisinnovation.

Contact PR@avisbudget.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.