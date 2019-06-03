New NUK® Pacifiers Soothe Better Than Ever

Pacifier Designs Shaped by Mom, Perfected by NUK

TORONTO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rooted in 60 years of experience creating high quality products for babies, NUK® is redesigning its orthodontic pacifier and launching new, innovative designs to soothe baby better than ever before.



Soothing your little one just got better, with new NUK pacifiers.





/EIN News/ -- The NUK Orthodontic Original Pacifier has been reinvented; the nipple is shaped just like mom giving baby a familiar soothing experience without causing nipple confusion* and is accepted by 95 per cent of babies*. NUK is also introducing two innovative designs, the NUK Sensitive™ and NUK Space™ pacifiers, offering baby new, comfort-focused benefits:

NUK Orthodontic Pacifier: These pacifiers feature the improved orthodontic nipple shape: flatter to allow more room for natural sucking motion, slimmer to reduce pressure on baby’s jaw and teeth and narrower to help prevent teeth misalignment. Modeled after the natural shape of mom’s nipple while breastfeeding, the refined design is recommended by moms.

These pacifiers feature the improved orthodontic nipple shape: flatter to allow more room for natural sucking motion, slimmer to reduce pressure on baby’s jaw and teeth and narrower to help prevent teeth misalignment. Modeled after the natural shape of mom’s nipple while breastfeeding, the refined design is recommended by moms. NUK Space™ Pacifier : The revolutionary shield on this pacifier has extra-large openings, enabling maximum airflow and allowing baby’s gentle skin to “breathe”. It features the improved orthodontic nipple that’s accepted by 95 per cent of babies* and offers a stylish, modern look with fun animal designs.

: The revolutionary shield on this pacifier has extra-large openings, enabling maximum airflow and allowing baby’s gentle skin to “breathe”. It features the improved orthodontic nipple that’s accepted by 95 per cent of babies* and offers a stylish, modern look with fun animal designs. NUK Sensitive™ Pacifier: Featuring the original NUK orthodontic nipple shape that’s modeled after mom, this pacifier design is one solid piece of 100% silicone. It contours baby’s face softly with a subtle curved and flexible shield, providing optimal comfort for baby’s gentle skin.

“Pacifiers are an essential baby product for soothing that helps babies to suck - a natural behaviour that the Canadian Pediatrics Society notes not only allows babies to feed and grow, but also comforts and helps them settle. This is why it’s so important that parents find a pacifier that best supports their baby’s optimal oral development,” said Kerry Strzelecki, Vice President of Marketing, Baby, Newell Brands. “The NUK pacifiers were designed to soothe baby better than ever before and offer peace of mind to parents.”

All of NUK’s pacifiers are now sold in a reusable storage case that allows for the pacifiers to be quickly and easily cleaned in the microwave.

The new NUK pacifiers are available now at retailers nationwide including Babies R Us, Walmart, Loblaws & Shoppers Drug Mart. The NUK Orthodontic Original Pacifier is available in four sizes (Newborn, 0-6m, 6-18m, 18-36m) and different fashions at $8.99 CAD for a two pack of most sizes. The NUK Sensitive Pacifier is available in two sizes (0-6m and 6-18m), in four colours at $7.99 CAD for a two pack. The NUK Space Pacifier is available in three sizes (0-6m, 6-18m, 18-36m) and four unique designs (Whale, Koala, Bear, and Tiger) for $10.99 CAD for a two pack. For more information, please visit nuk-canada.ca.

ABOUT NUK

NUK® designs and develops superior products that enhance your child's overall development. For over 60 years, NUK® has been making the highest quality baby care and feeding products that are innovative and scientifically-proven to support safe and healthy development. NUK is owned by Newell Brands, a leading global consumer goods company.

ABOUT NEWELL BRANDS

Newell Brands (Nasdaq: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be03ae3e-f3b7-4615-bc17-0573c05275df

*Based on Market Research, 2017, tested with 307 pacifier users.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.