NSF International Names Corporate Sustainability Manager

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global public health organization NSF International has appointed Seth Epstein to Senior Manager for Corporate Sustainability. This role will support the creation of NSF’s corporate sustainability plan, as well as implement practices across its global business operations that reduce NSF’s carbon footprint.

Epstein, who joined NSF in 2016, previously served as program manager for NSF International’s dietary supplements program, where he managed operations for NSF’s third-party certification services for dietary supplements. Prior to NSF International, he spent over a decade working in the energy and sustainability industries across the United States, designing, developing and implementing energy efficiency programs for utilities, businesses and local governments. As a graduate student at the University of Michigan, Epstein was part of a four-person team that created a greenhouse gas emissions inventory and climate action framework that served as the foundation for Ann Arbor’s current climate action plan.



“In this newly created role, Seth will help NSF International formalize and expand our corporate sustainability efforts,” said Jenny Oorbeck, General Manager of Sustainability Services at NSF International. “As a leader in providing corporate sustainability services to other organizations, we feel it’s very important that we demonstrate our own commitment to sustainability.”



Epstein graduated with honors from St. Lawrence University with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. He earned a master’s degree in environmental science along with a graduate certificate in industrial ecology from the University of Michigan’s School of Natural Resources and Environment (now called the School for Environment and Sustainability).



For more information on NSF International and its sustainability services, visit www.nsfsustainability.org.



Editor’s Note: For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with an NSF subject matter expert, please contact Destiny Cook at media@nsf.org or +1 734 913 5762.



In 2019, NSF International is celebrating 75 years of protecting and improving human health. The independent, global organization facilitates standards development, and tests, audits and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences, sustainability and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. With operations in 180 countries, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

Attachment

Thomas Frey, APR NSF International +1 734 214 6242 tfrey@nsf.org

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.