Onex Completes Acquisition of Gluskin Sheff

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) and Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (“Gluskin Sheff”) (TSX: GS) today announced they have completed their transaction, under which Onex acquired 100% of Gluskin Sheff for a total consideration of approximately C$445 million ($330 million).

This transaction brings together two of Canada’s pre-eminent investment firms and provides investors with a comprehensive investment offering across both private and public markets. Gluskin Sheff will continue to be led by its existing leadership team and operate under its brand. Gluskin Sheff will be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange tomorrow.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high-net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on larger opportunities in North America and Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, private debt and other credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff’s actively managed public equity and public credit funds. In total Onex’ assets under management today are approximately $37 billion, of which approximately $6.6 billion is shareholder capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP operating companies have assets of $51 billion, generate annual revenues of $31 billion and employ approximately 172,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com . Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “potential”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

For further information:

Onex

Emilie Blouin

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 416.362.7711 Gluskin Sheff

David R. Morris

Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Tel: +1 416.681.6036

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.