Chanticleer Holdings Announces Record Date for Rights Offering

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) (“Chanticleer” or the “Company”), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally recognized restaurant brands today announced that it intends to offer up to $16,000,000 of shares of its common stock in a rights offering to its shareholders of record and certain warrant holders. Under the proposed rights offering, Chanticleer will distribute to its shareholders of record and certain warrant holders, at no charge, three non-transferable subscription rights for each share of common stock held or deemed to be held on the record date. Each right will entitle the holder to purchase one share of Chanticleer’s common stock at a later to be determined subscription price.



The record date for the rights offering will be June 7, 2019. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the completed offering. Chanticleer recommends that current stockholders consider notifying their broker or financial advisor about the upcoming rights offering to ensure they will maximize their ability to participate in the rights offering. Details of the rights offering Details of the rights offering are set out in the S-1 registration statement filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov .

Chanticleer is conducting the rights offering to raise capital that it intends to use for strategic acquisitions and general corporate purposes, which may include funding the Company's growth plan, working capital and capital expenditures and funding operations until the Company becomes cash flow positive from operations (excluding capital expenditures). Management has identified and is exploring a potential acquisition pursuant to a non-binding letter of intent. If negotiations are successful and the transaction is completed, management would anticipate allocating approximately $7 million of the proceeds of this rights offering to complete the acquisition. There can be no assurances that the acquisition will be completed.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The rights will be issued to all shareholders and holders of certain warrants as of a record date. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR – Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters. For more information, please visit: www.chanticleerholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some portions of this press release, particularly those describing Chanticleer's goals and strategies, contain 'forward-looking statements.' These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words, such as 'expects,' 'should,' 'believes,' 'anticipates' or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. While Chanticleer is working to achieve those goals and strategies, actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include conditions and servicing of current debt obligations, maintaining and protecting brand recognition, the need for significant capital, increasing costs of fuel and freight, protection of intellectual property, competition and other factors, any of which could have an adverse effect on the business plans of Chanticleer, its reputation in the industry or its expected financial return from operations and results of operations. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Chanticleer that they will achieve such forward-looking statements. For further details and a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form S-1, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as they may be amended from time to time. Chanticleer undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Ja@chanticleerholdings.com



