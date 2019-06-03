'Here In NH' Social Media Platform Launches In Time For Summer

Here In New Hampshire Logo

New Website and Social Media Pages to Focus on Local Activities, Events, Places to Go and Things to Do in NH All Year Long

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for summer, there’s a new way to enjoy all the wonderful things New Hampshire has to offer visitors and residents: Here in NH has launched to share upcoming events, activities and fun places to visit for people of all ages and backgrounds. For all those who have time on their hands and seek a new adventure and something fun to do, Here in NH will be the perfect place to start your search for year-round fun.

“Our mission is to connect folks with the wide variety of happenings around our great state,” says creator Kyle Battis, of HereinNH.com. “If you’re a foodie looking for a great new place to eat, or an outdoor enthusiast interested in places to check out, or maybe you just want to know what events are on the calendar throughout the year, we’ve got you covered.”

In addition to listing events and things to do, Here in NH will host free giveaways each month for those who subscribe. It’s all local and covers a wide variety of activities around the state to provide that spark of fun to anyone’s open calendar.

There’s an entire section devoted to food and drink and all the many places, big and small that people can visit. And there’s a special focus on upcoming community events. For example, the 6th annual Brewers Festival is on the calendar for July, a fun event for a growing number of people who enjoy microbrews and locally brewed beers and beverages.

“The entire goal is to make it easy to figure out what’s going on today or in the near future,” explains Battis. “Here in NH will work with various entertainment venues, tourist hotspots, state departments, restaurants and sites statewide to make sure everyone knows what’s going on. The site is completely free. Come and enjoy!”

Visit Here In NH at http://HereInNH.com

Follow us on Facebook here: http://www.facebook.com/Here-In-NH-510877832649595

Follow us on Instagram here: http://www.instagram.com/hereinnewhampshire/



