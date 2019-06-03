New Investex Partner Program Launch

New Investex Partner program designed to reward introducers

ST. VINCENT and the GRENADINES, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investex unveils its brand-new Partner program , which streamlines and simplifies the ways affiliates engage with Investex and customers. A low barrier to entry combined with a competitive volume-based rebate structure make Investex Partner program a solution for introducers of all sizes.

Investex Partner program offers daily payouts of commissions, fast automated withdrawals, personal bank accounts for introducers, 0% commission on deposits and withdrawals, and multilingual support of a personal account manager. There are two reward plans available at the moment: Commission rebates plan for introducers aiming at a long-term partnership with a regular income, and Exclusive CPA program available for certain partners on special conditions.

With Commission rebates plan partners receive up to $7 per lot from their customers, and 5% from their sub-affiliates earnings. Introducers on Exclusive CPA program get up to $700 per referred client.

Business development manager of Investex shared a comment: “Our new Partner program is a clear reflection of our intent to expand further. We enhanced the terms and now offer more opportunities to create new revenue streams for introducers, and attract more customers to our company.”

Investex Bank, previously known as B2B Bank, is a privately held international bank, registered and operating in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since 2012. The Bank is regulated by SVGFSA, and operates strictly according to the STP trading model. It’s focusing on the Asian markets and provides private bank accounts for traders and investors from around the world with direct access to global financial markets. Now Investex is available in 5 languages – English, Arabic, Malay, Chinese, and Japanese, with the support team working 24/5.

CONTACT Walt Clarke

COMPANY Investex Bank Limited

PHONE +44 208 068 5820

EMAIL info@investex.com

WEB https://www.investex.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/548723d4-c3ab-4f69-81a7-c34d951b0483



