Eyeglass World Launches New Philanthropic Outreach Program

Optical Retailer Provides Customers Opportunity to Buy-a-Pair-Give-A-Pair

DULUTH, Ga., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optical retailer Eyeglass World, a National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) brand, today announced the launch of a new philanthropic outreach program, “Made Locally, Given Globally” across its more than 100 retail locations nationwide. As part of this new program, when customers buy a pair of eyeglasses at the retailer, another pair will be handcrafted by Eyeglass World associates at the in-store lab and donated to someone with vision impairment around the world.



“We are in the midst of a global vision crisis,” said Bob Stein, National Vision’s chief philanthropic officer. “The World Health Organization estimates that more than a billion people need some form of vision correction. A simple pair of glasses can make a tremendous difference for someone, oftentimes impacting their ability to work, drive or even interact with family and friends. At Eyeglass World, we are thrilled to be able to launch this program that will help people in need in communities around the world see better so they can live better.”

Eyeglass World has been piloting its “Made Locally, Given Globally” program for the past year at locations in both Michigan and Indiana. During the pilot, more than 11,000 pairs of eyeglasses were created by Eyeglass World associates and will be distributed to people around the world in need thanks to partnerships with organizations including RestoringVision.

“At Eyeglass World, we are on a constant quest to create the world’s happiest customers,” said Jacqueline Grove, senior vice president of retail operations for Eyeglass World. “We know that it is important to today’s consumer to feel good about where they shop. They want to know that the company they buy from is invested in making a difference in the world. ‘Made Locally, Given Globally’ is just one more reason we believe customers should trust Eyeglass World with their eye care and eyewear needs.”

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with more than 1,100 retail stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses , Eyeglass World , Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases , and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com .

About Eyeglass World

With more than 100 stores nationwide, Eyeglass World offers customers selection, convenience and affordable prices in one place, focusing on being the “world’s best way to buy glasses.” The Company offers thousands of frame selections from name brand designers with a signature offer of two pair for $78 and in-store labs for easy same-day service.

