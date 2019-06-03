Standard Lithium Provides Progress Update on its Industrial-Scale Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLL) (OTCQX: STLHF) (FRA: S5L), is pleased to provide an update regarding the ongoing fabrication of the Company’s lithium extraction Demonstration Plant. The plant, being constructed by Zeton Inc. ( see press release dated March 26 th 2018 ) is nearing completion, and Phases 1 and 2 are 92% complete. The current schedule shows that fabrication and all associated piping, electrical and control systems of Phases 1 and 2 will be completed by early Q3/19. Upon completion, the Phase 1 and 2 modules will be disassembled and trucked to the in-field location at Lanxess’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.



Phase 1 & 2 Modules – photograph taken May 29th, 2019





The Demonstration Plant is a large (20 m x 20 m x 11 m tall) industrial scale modular facility (see photograph below taken on May 29th 2019) that is designed to process tailbrine from the Lanxess South Plant post bromine extraction. The Demonstration Plant is based on Standard Lithium’s proprietary technology, that uses a solid sorbent material to selectively extract lithium from Lanxess’ tailbrine. The design of the Demonstration Plant has been refined based on Standard’s two years of successful bench and mini-pilot-scale work completed at several facilities across North America; this work has been completed on both a batch and continuous flow basis. The Demonstration Plant will consist of 18 separate modules, split into three phases, and the final modules will be transported to the Lanxess South Plant in late Q3/19.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/864db8db-8a9a-4417-a533-fdddbe22bb43

The Demonstration Plant is designed to continuously process an input tailbrine flow of 50 gallons per minute (gpm; or 11.4 m3/hr) from the Lanxess South Plant, which is equivalent to an annual production of between 100-150 tonnes per annum Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE).

Dr. Andy Robinson, Standard Lithium President and COO, commented, “The Standard Lithium team is very pleased with both the speed of execution and the exceptional quality and attention to detail that Zeton are bringing to our Demonstration Plant. We are very confident that we will be delivering a high-quality plant to the project site in southern Arkansas, and we look forward to integrating it into Lanxess’ brine operations. We are progressing works very quickly on the ground, and we hope to announce real progress in project implementation in southern Arkansas in the near-future.”

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium (TSXV: SLL) is a specialty chemical company focused on unlocking the value of existing large-scale US-based lithium-brine resources. The Company believes new lithium production can be brought on stream rapidly by minimizing project risks at selection stage (resource, political, geographic, regulatory and permitting), and by leveraging advances in lithium extraction technologies and processes. The Company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations utilizing the Company’s proprietary selective extraction technology. The Company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwestern Arkansas and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “SLL”; quoted on the OTC - Nasdaq Intl Designation under the symbol “STLHF”; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “S5L”. Please visit the Company’s website at www.standardlithium.com .

Contact Information:

LHA Investor Relations, Mary Magnani, (415) 433-3777

On behalf of the Board,

Standard Lithium Ltd.

Robert Mintak, CEO & Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, fluctuations in the market for lithium and its derivatives, changes in exploration costs and government regulation in Canada and the United States, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.