Futu Obtains Clearing License in the U.S.

HONG KONG, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FHL), a leading tech-driven online brokerage platform in China, recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary in the U.S., Futu Clearing Inc., has been officially granted a clearing license by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”).



To grant a clearing license, the SEC and FINRA conduct comprehensive evaluations of an applicant’s regulatory compliance, research and development capabilities, financial strength and a number of other performances to ensure that such applicant meets the required standards. Only a very small number of applicants in the U.S. have obtained a clearing license. With the clearing license and Futu’s proprietary clearing system, the Company will be able to provide clearing, settlement and asset custody services to customers and other introducing brokers in the U.S, which will enable Futu to capture the full cycle of client trades and maintain custody of its clients’ assets.

“We are pleased to obtain a clearing license in the U.S.,” commented Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Futu’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I believe our strong technology capabilities will ensure that our independent clearing system is highly reliable and efficient, and that it provides the same smooth transaction experience to which our users have become accustomed. The clearing license demonstrates our strength in technology and market influence, which will help diversify our revenue streams and further solidify our foothold in the U.S. market. We will also have more flexibility in terms of our product and service offerings, as well as enhanced ability to reduce trading costs for our clients. Going forward, we will continue to consider obtaining more licenses in order to broaden our core service offerings and expand our global presence.”

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FHL) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company’s primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

