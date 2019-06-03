Marlin & Associates Expands Team with New Senior Executive – Opens Chicago Office

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin & Associates, the award-winning international investment bank and strategic advisory firm headquartered in New York City today announced a strategically important expansion of its financial technology investment banking capabilities with the addition of Dan Zircher as an Executive Managing Director and the opening of a Chicago office to be led by Mr. Zircher.



“Dan Zircher comes to us with an impressive background in Fintech banking” commented Ken Marlin, Founder and Managing Partner of Marlin & Associates. “Dan’s 30+ years of experience advising buyers and sellers of financial technology companies will add even more momentum to our franchise that has enjoyed much success. He will be a welcome member of our senior executive team.”

Mr. Zircher will merge his existing investment banking business with M&A and become a senior member of Marlin & Associates executive team. He brings 30 years of Fintech investment banking experience with global firms Merrill Lynch and Macquarie Capital as well as boutique firms Fox Pitt and Mesirow Financial. Mr. Zircher previously led his own Fintech M&A advisory firm and developed a genuine appreciation for the entrepreneurial experience, which resonates with clients. Mr. Zircher became particularly interested in the impact of technology to the financial services industry several years ago while working with exchanges and the asset management industry. These industries experienced a significant evolution of their business models through technology, which led to several interesting investment banking opportunities.

Mr. Zircher embraces Ken Marlin’s philosophy of solid core values like taking the long view and behaving with honor; and few firms have the depth of senior experience in this industry.

Mr. Zircher will be based in Chicago and will have a global focus including mergers and acquisitions, capital needs and advisory services. He has worked with numerous founder-owned companies as well as some of the largest global companies including Chicago Board Options Exchange, CME, FactSet, Morningstar and GE Money, in addition to many leading private equity firms.

Marlin & Associates is one of the most active investment banking and strategic advisory firms providing counsel to owners and managers of financial technology firms worldwide. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Washington, D.C., Toronto, and now Chicago, Marlin & Associates has won numerous awards including the “Middle-Market Investment Bank of the Year,” “Capital Raising Advisory Firm of The Year,” “Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year,” and “TMT Advisory Bank of the Year.” More than 20 transactions on which Marlin & Associates has advised have been recognized as “Deal-of-the-Year”.

Founded more than 17 years ago, the Marlin & Associates team of professionals has advised on more than 200 information-technology transactions in 27 countries.

