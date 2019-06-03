Blue Zebra Insurance Deploys the MGA Agility Suite from Xceedance

BOSTON, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xceedance , a global provider of insurance consulting, managed services, technology, data sciences, and blockchain solutions, today announced that Blue Zebra Insurance (Blue Zebra) has successfully deployed the company’s MGA Agility Suite to modernize policy lifecycle management processes.



/EIN News/ -- Blue Zebra required a flexible insurtech platform with modern functionality to compete effectively in today’s market. The Australia-based managing general agent (MGA) also required a partner with deep insurance knowledge to help minimize system implementation costs and operational risk.

“The MGA Agility Suite elevates our personalized, advice-driven service model, especially with its end-to-end broker and underwriter portal, and a configurable rating/pricing engine,” said Blair Nicholls, CEO of Blue Zebra. “This unique platform empowers our personal lines and small-to-medium enterprise (SME) business with highly-automated workflows and a streamlined policy lifecycle, which creates transactional efficiencies for our brokers while enhancing customer-centricity in our mutual operations. On a related note, at the recent Insurance Business Australia Awards , Blue Zebra was honored as the underwriting agency with the best digital strategy, in part due to the strengths of our platform.”

Engineered as an insurtech accelerator for established and startup program administrators, MGAs, and managing general underwriters (MGUs), the Xceedance MGA Agility Suite is a highly-configurable platform designed for rapid deployment and as-needed scalability. The MGA Agility Suite incorporates on-demand insurance operations services from Xceedance, to boost dexterity and responsiveness in managing dynamic policyholder requirements.

“Both startup and established MGAs need hands-on partners who can facilitate time-to-market and rapid growth, while alleviating risks associated with launching, scaling, and managing operations,” said Arun Balakrishnan, CEO of Xceedance. “For growth-oriented MGAs, Xceedance provides an engagement model that minimizes fixed costs. Also, we correlate our success with the advancement of MGAs — by structuring relationships where Xceedance is compensated when our MGA partners succeed and profit in their markets.”

The MGA Agility Suite creates value for program administrators through intelligent technologies, process optimization, advanced analytics, and strategic operations support. The integrated technology, managed services, and strategic consulting approach of Xceedance simplifies the entire insurance process from broker onboarding, submission, quote and issuance, to policy service and billing.

"Xceedance has significant experience in supporting a variety of insurance organizations worldwide, and we excel at helping MGAs fulfill technology implementations and realize operational excellence,” said Amit Tiwari, chief technology officer at Xceedance. “We congratulate Blue Zebra for winning a prestigious digital strategy award, and it’s gratifying to see the company and its broker network achieve process optimization and growth in a demanding market. Additionally, we’re excited about the availability and flexibility of the MGA Agility Suite for diverse MGAs, looking to scale and transform the way they do business.”

