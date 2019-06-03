Leaching process started at the Santa Elena mine

CABORCA, Mexico, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that blast hole drilling continues on the Julio vein system at its Santa Elena mine. More than 150 holes, at depths from 4 to 8 meters, have been drilled covering 240 meters in length along the 1 to 5-meter-thick quartz vein coincident with a flat- east dipping trust structure. All holes are being hand sampled and composited in groups of 5 to 6 holes for gold and silver presence in addition to grade control. Approximately 5700 tons of high-grade quartz vein material will be broken on site and hauled to the crushing and leaching site. The estimated grade for this material is in the order of 5 to 10 g/t Au and 9 to 12 g/t Ag. In addition, Mexus is testing and pilot processing material from the adjacent shear zone which is averaging 1.8 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag.



/EIN News/ -- Soaking of the heap leach pad is now underway with minimum water to calibrate PH control and solution flow requirements. Bottle roll metallurgical testing for recovery and chemical requirements is being completed as well. The necessary laboratory equipment and manpower is now organized on site to control the leaching process and to ensure optimal quality control.

"The leaching process has started and will continue on a permanent basis as fresh ore will be added to the heap leach pad. Moving forward, Mexus will increase the scale and capacity of the system to maximize returns," added Mexus CEO Paul Thompson.

Sprinklers active on heap leach pad

Crushed ore being placed on heap leach pad

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.



