'RED GLORY' wins 5 awards in Los Angeles, Rome and Saint Petersburg

Poster

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The film "Red Glory" has won Best Documentary at the 2019 European International Film Festival in Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, and Best Documentary Short at the 2019 Rome Prisma Independent Film Awards in Rome, Italy. Directed by the Maltese-American writer-director Marcelle Abela, with music by the Serbian film composer Mirko Sukovic, "Red Glory" also won two Bronze Awards in the technical categories of Best Editing and Best Music at the 2018 Independent Shorts Awards in Los Angeles, California. It won a second award for Best Music at the 2018 Top Indie Film Awards. "Red Glory," which received its New York City premiere at Cinema Village, is a short documentary about humankind's first walk on the moon with Apollo 11, NASA's first test mission of Orion for beyond low-space orbit, and Mars 1, the upcoming first manned mission to the red planet. The film includes archival footage from the European Space Agency and NASA Johnson Space Center. Motion graphics and artwork of "Red Glory" were done by Antonia Harris of ZGroup Studio, Montana. Mariella Delia was the executive producer. The final sound mix of "Red Glory," an Avinu Films production, was recorded at Two Tons of Sound in Belgrade.

Trailer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.