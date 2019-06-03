Electro Scan Awarded Sewer Trunk Line Condition Assessment Project By Warren Township Sewerage Authority, New Jersey

Electro Scan's ES-620 Portable configuration designed for difficult access and remote pipeline assessment.

Challenges of Using CCTV and Difficult to Access Pipes Leads to Selection of Machine-Intelligent Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) Technology

The [FELL] technology allows us to avoid bypass pumping or having to evaluate the sewers during low flow conditions.” — Spencer T. Pierini, P.E., Executive Director, WTSA

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan Inc. has been selected by the Warren Township Sewerage Authority (WTSA), New Jersey, USA, to inspect 8,000 linear feet of sewer trunk lines using its U.S., European, and Japanese patented and patent-pending technology.

Located 35 miles from New York City, WTSA is an independent public entity created pursuant to the New Jersey Sewerage Authority Act and by virtue of a Warren Township ordinance in September 1972. A separate public entity from Warren Township, the WTSA maintains 3 treatment plants and 20 pumping stations with a combined capacity of 1.65 MGD.

“The WTSA has faced many challenges using conventional jetting and CCTV to evaluate our trunk line and other sewer mains within hard to access easements,” stated Spencer T. Pierini, P.E., Executive Director, Warren Township Sewerage Authority.

“Electroscan was the natural choice with their portable unit,” stated Pierini. “The technology allows us to avoid bypass pumping or having to evaluate the sewers during low flow conditions. It also quantifies the amount of infiltration which will help us prioritize future rehabilitation efforts.”

WTSA has been hard at work identifying and resolving Inflow and Infiltration (I&I) issues within its Stage I, II and IV Sewer Service Areas.

As part of the project, Electro Scan's Field Services Group will be evaluating trunk lines consisting of Asbestos Cement Pipe and Reinforced Concrete Pipe located in its Stage IV Service Area.

"Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) utilizing ASTM F2550-13 (2018) provides a new level of condition assessment," stated Mike App, Vice President, Northeast, Electro Scan Inc. "And, we are delighted to undertake this first project with WTSA."

The project begins today, with results immediately available on Electro Scan's Critical Sewers® cloud application within minutes after each scan is complete.

In addition to Asbestos Cement and Reinforced Concrete pipe, Electro Scan is unique in its ability to locate and measure defects in Gallons per Minute in numerous other pipes, including but not limited to Brick, Cured-In-Place Pipe, High Density Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Orangeburg Pipe, Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe, Spiral Wound Pipe, Spiral Wound Pipe, and Vitrified Clay Pipe.

Earlier this year, Electro Scan Inc. was selected as a Fast Company Top 50 World's Most Innovative Companies, GovTech 100 list of Top Government Technology Companies, and the Red Herring Top 100 North American Private Companies.

ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.

Founded in 2011, the company designs, develops, markets, and supports technology services for pipeline condition assessment, environmental compliance monitoring, and independent rehabilitation effectiveness. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, the company sells and licenses equipment to local governments and utilities to conduct their own pipeline testing and offers a Technology-as-a-Service solution in partnership with authorized contractors.

#electroscan

#fell

#cctv

#cipp

#leakdetection

#ace19

#m77



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.