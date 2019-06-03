'CREATION' wins Best Music in Tokyo

Poster

To know reality is to live; to deny reality is to exist.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, USA, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The poetic experimental short film "Creation" by the award-winning writer-director Marcelle Abela has won Best Music at the Spring Edition of the 2019 Top Indie Film Awards that were held in Tokyo, Japan. The film was also nominated for Best Original Idea and Best Editing. "Creation" is a short documentary of opposites: beauty and ugliness, orderliness and chaos, light and darkness, joy and sadness, antiquity and postmodernity, primitivity and the advancement of technology, war and peace, destruction and creation/re-creation, birth/life and death. The film is about that parallel visibility and invisibility of the nature of creation itself in the things and events we take for granted, but which remain ever-present in daily life.

The music for "Creation," an Avinu Films production, was written by the Australian composer Peter Cavallo, with solos played by the British violinist Joni Fuller. Final sound mix was in the hands of the Serbian sound engineer Mirko Sukovic at Two Tons of Sound in Belgrade. Motion graphics and artwork of the film were done by Antonia Harris of ZGroup Studio, Montana, while Mariella Delia was the executive producer. "Creation" is now awaiting its European premiere at the 4th Cefalu International Film Festival in Palermo that will take place later this year. The film has also been officially selected to participate at the 2019 Rome Prisma Independent Film Awards that are being held in Rome, Italy.

Trailer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.