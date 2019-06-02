In a new article, Plastic Surgeon Tansar Mir, MD outlines Pros and Cons of Plastic Surgery

Website of Dr Tansar N Mir, New York Dr Tansar N Mir, New York, on Dr Oz Show Dr Tansar Mir, New York, on television show The Doctors Dr Tansar Mir operating on a patient in a publicized case, photograph by Susan Watts, New York Daily News Dr Tansar Mir, New York, on television show The Doctors

Any plastic surgery should be considered carefully. If you are thinking about it, read the new article by Dr. Tansar Mir, with reasons to get it done, or not.

Plastic surgery is one of those procedures that can have a major impact on a person’s life. However, it is good to consider the pros and cons of any procedure before opting to go under the knife” — Dr. Tansar Mir, Plastic Surgeon in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We live in an age where most of us have thought of getting a cosmetic procedure done at least once. As appealing as it may sound, and judging by its continually increasing popularity, one may get inspired to finally get that nose job done, or get those lips looking plumper. However, like everything else, plastic surgery has its pros and cons, and these pros and cons are something that people need to know before they decide to have cosmetic work done on their bodies.Read the new information article on this subject by Tansar Mir , MD, available on his blog at https://tansarmirmd.home.blog/ Before we discuss anything any further, however, it is important first to understand what plastic surgery actually is. Plastic surgery is any reconstructive procedure of the bone, muscle, tissue, or skin that is usually performed to enhance function. It can also be done to improve or complement certain features of a person’s body. Reconstructive procedures that are most popular these days are scar repair, tumor removal, and breast reduction and cosmetic surgery.Moving on, let’s weigh up the advantages and disadvantages that these procedures bring to the table.The Pros and Cons1. Time MattersWhat the majority of people worry about the most is the time it all takes. We are talking about the time that will be invested from the beginning - from the very start to the amount of time it will take to heal. While most procedures take no longer than a couple of hours, the amount of time that actually goes into the planning, consideration, strategy, and recovery is far more than what the surgery itself takes to be performed. The fact is that cosmetic surgery is a long, time-consuming process. Out of all the aforementioned steps, it is the recovery phase that takes the longest. Once the surgery has been performed, you still have to keep on coming back in for regular checkups to monitor how you are healing. Therefore, if you are someone who is very busy and cannot invest long hours of his or her day, you might want to reconsider this.Most people who consider getting reconstructive work done opt for non-surgical procedures over it because of the time aspect. It can be particularly difficult for patients with families, demanding careers, and busy schedules to dedicate days, and at times, even weeks for recovering after a surgical procedure.However, the recovery time, even though not avoidable completely, can be minimized to an extent. It can be negotiated to better suit the needs and schedule of the patient. Using vacation days or holidays and avoiding getting a procedure done in busy seasons can help incorporate the patient’s recovery into their packed schedules.2. Breaking the BankThe finances are another important aspect of plastic surgery. The cost of a procedure heavily depends on the type of surgery being performed. For instance, bone and muscle reconstruction is pricier than getting lip fillers. What can be ascertained, however, is that all these procedures definitely cost quite a bit.It is worth noting here that going to less popular practices or surgeons without licenses will not actually save you money. Most of the times procedures carried out by unlicensed practitioners cost much more in corrective surgeries than what they would have initially if an expert did them.3. Regaining Self –ConfidenceMost people get plastic surgery done simply because they don’t like the way they look or aren’t confident in their bodies. With rhinoplasty and lip fillers being the most sought-after procedures, it has been stated by numerous patients that they just want their features to look better. Plastic surgery has definitely shown to boost a person’s self-confidence.4. Will It Last?One of the most frequently asked questions is if these procedures last and if they do, for how long. Now, what needs to be understood here is that the lasting time differs for each procedure. Some are permanent, some are semi-permanent, and others do not last longer than a few months. It really just depends on the procedure and the material being used. What needs to be considered here is whether the amount of time and money that you invest in opting to have these procedures done is worth the end product. If so, then go for it!Plastic surgery is one of those procedures that can have a major impact on a person’s life. From helping them feel good in their own skin to improving their confidence, it can be a real game changer for people. However, it is always good to consider the pros and cons of any procedure before opting to go under the knife. We hope we have helped you in your decision-making process with regards to whether you get that surgery done or not.About Dr. Tansar Naveed Mir Dr. Tansar N. Mir is a plastic & reconstructive surgeon in New York. Dr. Mir received his Doctorate of Medicine with Recognition in Research from the State University of New York at Stony Brook School of Medicine after graduating from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with his Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience. Dr. Mir completed his internship and residency in General Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY and his residency/fellowship in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery with the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group through Nassau University Medical Center. Dr. Mir is a double board-certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon who is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery.References:Videos:The Doctors Television Show: Earlier this year we met Dakota who was disfigured by black market silicone butt injections. Watch as plastic surgeon Dr. Tansar Mir performs her silicone removal surgery. To see how the procedure transformed Dakota’s life, see this video.Stony Brook University: Tansar Mir, MD '04 Plastic Surgeon, Tansar Mir Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

