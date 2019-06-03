GiaX™ Introduces a Compact Formfactor of its HelEOS™ Gateway product

GiaX™, the world leader in innovation for coaxial networks, is announcing a new addition to its 10G Ethernet Coax Overlay portfolio; the HelEOS Compact Gateway.

The HelEOS solution already provides significant cost savings for Vodafone Deutschland, we are now able to provide the same benefits to our international customers.” — Jörg Hellwig, CEO and founder of GiaX

COLOGNE, GERMANY, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GiaX™, the world leader in innovation for coaxial networks, is announcing a new addition to its 10G Ethernet Coax Overlay product portfolio, HelEOS™; the HelEOS Compact node. It is a development out of the HelEOS BK Gateway which is deployed by Vodafone Germany and was released one year ago. The HelEOS Compact Gateway is a smaller formfactor allowing it to be integrated in the European “compact” nodes and the larger US style node housing, allowing for worldwide deployment of HelEOS.

At GiaX we have developed the HelEOS solution to help Cable operators execute on the promise of Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) without the massive investments in extending the fiber network. How? By re-energizing the existing coax network, using it as a 10G Ethernet distribution network for DAA, preventing time and money spend digging fiber to re-segment service groups, providing a virtual node split solution that allows you to push the DAA remote device deeper into the network without the associated cost of digging fiber.

DAA is not the only use case, one of growing interest is the Mobile Backhaul use case, mainly because 5G will be needing significantly more cell sites. Why not use an existing infrastructure for that? Coax. Contrary to DOCSIS, HelEOS meets the bandwidth and latency requirements for 5G.

About GiaX

GiaX develops and markets a variety of high-performance and highly reliable products for service providers, MDUs, hospitality and any building with existing coaxial cabling. HelEOS™, which has been adopted by Vodafone Deutschland (press-release), allows cable operators to implement Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) in their network without the massive investment required for extending the fiber network. The company’s recently introduced Iris™ product line consists of network controllers and modems enabling 2.5 actual data rates and is based on the MoCA Access™ 2.5 standard.

