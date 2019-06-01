Angola takes over UN Committee on Security in Central Africa

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 1 - Angola took over the position of the First Deputy Presidency of the United Nations Permanent Consultative Committee on Security Issues in Central Africa (Unsac) on Friday.,

This was during its 48th Ministerial Meeting held in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Angola at the summit was represented by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

The meeting also decided that Angola will take up its presidency in the next six months and will host the 49th Ministerial Meeting in Luanda.

Topics such as fight against terrorism and armed groups, non-proliferation of weapons, security, among others, are part of the Committee's agenda.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.