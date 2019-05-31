Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) and Encourages Bellicum Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM).



On February 6, 2018 a complaint was filed alleging that between January 13, 2015 and January 30, 2018, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a substantial undisclosed risk of encephalopathy was associated with the company’s lead product candidate BPX-501; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Bellicum’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long term stockholder of Bellicum, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Bellicum please go to https://bespc.com/blcm/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

