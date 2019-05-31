Fluidigm Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors, which is composed entirely of independent directors, granted an equity award effective as of May 31, 2019, under Fluidigm’s 2017 Inducement Award Plan (“Plan”), as a material inducement to employment to an individual hired by Fluidigm in May 2019. The equity award was approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



In connection with the individual’s employment by Fluidigm as a new employee, the individual—who was not previously an employee or director of Fluidigm—received an inducement award of 25,739 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). An amount equal to 12/48th of the total number of shares of common stock underlying the RSUs will vest on May 20, 2020, and 3/48th of the shares will vest every three months thereafter until fully vested; provided, however, that if a vesting date would otherwise fall on a day when the national stock exchange upon which the shares are listed is not open for trading, vesting will occur on the first trading day thereafter. Vesting of the RSUs is subject to the employee continuing to be a service provider through each such vesting date, in addition to other terms and conditions of the Plan.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com .

Fluidigm and the Fluidigm logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contacts:

Media

Mark Spearman

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Fluidigm Corporation

650 243 6621

mark.spearman@fluidigm.com

Investors

Agnes Lee

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fluidigm Corporation

650 416 7423

agnes.lee@fluidigm.com

Source: Fluidigm Corporation





