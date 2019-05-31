INVICTUS ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO MANAGEMENT AND BOARD

/EIN News/ --

Vancouver, BC, May 31, 2019 - INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS2) announces that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has accepted Mr. George E. Kveton’s resignation as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company and Mr. Trevor Dixon, a member of the Board, will be assuming the role of CEO.

“I am proud to be serving as the Company’s CEO,” said Mr. Dixon. “I am committed to the long term and ongoing success of the Company as we work to improve production, increase revenue and decrease the cost of operations. With my thirty-five years experience of founding, developing and operating successful companies, I am confident I can further Invictus’ presence in the cannabis industry,” Mr. Dixon continued, “as a significant shareholder of the Corporation, I am dedicated to generating value for the Company’s investors.”

Mr. Dixon was appointed a Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company on May 9th, 2019, and he also served as a Director of the Company from April 2017 to January 2019. Mr. Dixon remains founder, President and CEO of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Acreage Pharms Ltd. (“Acreage Pharms”). Assuming the role of CEO, Mr. Dixon brings more than seven years’ of knowledge inventing and creating systems for the production of quality cannabis. Prior to this, Mr. Dixon developed marketing systems, strategy and product development for an international franchise business that he founded and eventually sold after nineteen successful years of ownership. He also pursued municipal politics for five years. It was during his time in politics that he discovered the proposed new legislation on the then Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations and immediately recognized the value of a complete seed to sale business and founded Acreage Pharms in 2013. Today, Acreage Pharms supplies recreational cannabis to British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario and is approved to supply medical cannabis to clients in all provinces in Canada.

“Mr. Dixon’s success with Acreage Pharms and his focused leadership will help Invictus reach the next level with production scaling being his top priority as he works to increase collaboration across Invictus’ subsidiaries to maximize their potential,” said Paul Sparkes, Chairman of the Board of Invictus.

Mr. Kveton has worked to ensure a smooth transition for Mr. Dixon in his new role and said, “It has been a great privilege to have stewarded Invictus during an important period of transformation. I strongly believe that the fabric of the Company is strong, made up of experienced Board members and many talented employees across all levels and provinces.”

Mr. Sparkes stated, “On behalf of the Board, we wish to thank George for his valued leadership and for implementing the difficult, but necessary changes to put the Company on the right performance track. We wish him all the best.”

