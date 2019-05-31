Empire Industries Announces Stock Option Grants

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Industries Ltd. (TSXV: EIL) today announced it has granted, under its stock option plan, incentive stock options to directors and management, for the purchase up to 525,400 common shares. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.49, will expire May 31, 2024 and are subject to TSXV approval.



Empire focuses on designing, supplying, and installing premium theme park, media-based attractions and ride systems for the global entertainment industry. Empire also uses these same turn-key integration services for special projects such as large optical telescopes and enclosures. Through Empire’s execution of its strategy over the years, Empire owns several non-entertainment investments that it seeks to optimize and liquidate at the appropriate time. Empire’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EIL.

For more information about the Company, visit www.empind.com or contact:

Guy Nelson

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (416) 366-7977

Email: gnelson@empind.com Allan Francis

Vice President – Corporate Affairs and Administration

Phone: (204) 589-9301

Email: afrancis@empind.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Empire’s business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘‘plans’’, ‘‘expects’’ or ‘‘does not expect’’, ‘‘budget’’, ‘‘scheduled’’, ‘‘estimates’’, “forecasts’’, ‘‘intends’’, ‘‘anticipates’’ or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results ‘‘may’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘might’’ or ‘‘will be taken’’, ‘‘occur’’ or ‘‘be achieved’’ or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes, including statements about the approval and acceptance of the Share Consolidation and number of Common Shares outstanding following the Share Consolidation. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to: obtaining shareholder approval of the Share Consolidation, approval by the Board of the Share Consolidation and receiving acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Share Consolidation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Empire assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



