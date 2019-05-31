Key Financial, Inc. Announces Final Selections for 2019 Summer Internship Program

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Financial, Inc., a West Chester, PA wealth management firm with assets over $1Billion, announced that the final selections have been made for their highly competitive summer internship program. “This year we are happy to announce that we chose five highly qualified individuals to participate in the program”, stated Bernadette Hunter, Director of Client Engagement. “This is the sixth year we have run this program and we are thrilled with the caliber of candidates who consistently apply – it’s a very exciting time for these college students who are looking to sharpen their skills and gain valuable hands-on experience at one of the top wealth management companies in the country”. Members of this summer’s program hail from Syracuse University, Boston College, University of Pittsburgh, University of Notre Dame and University of Massachusetts.



/EIN News/ -- Patricia C. Brennan, CFP®, CFS is the President and CEO of Key Financial, Inc. In addition to being recognized as Forbes Top Wealth Advisor in the Nation - #10 Female in the nation, she has also been recognized by Barron’s as a Top National Advisor - #6 Best in State. Brennan is proud of the program her team has created and runs every summer. “Members of the Key Financial team serve as mentors to these aspiring young professionals and will educate them on a variety of elements of financial planning as well as guiding them through the completion of many assignments and projects. Our Leadership Team members all take a specific role in implementing this program. I truly believe this program benefits all of us as much as it benefits the interns. These are students who are at the top of their class and they bring great energy and ideas to the projects we have created!”

Those interested in applying for an internship position for the summer of 2020, can send in resumes beginning in November 2019.

On a local level, Brennan proudly serves on the Boards for the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital and also Cuddle My Kids. She has formerly served on the Boards of the Chester County Economic Development Council, SEEDCO and the National Advisory Board. A graduate of Georgetown University, Brennan and her team have been providing wealth management with wisdom and care to their client families, both locally and nationally, for over 30 years. Brennan maintains a close connection in her community by serving on the Boards of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, University of Pennsylvania Chester County Hospital, Cuddle My Kids, and is a former Board member of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) and the National Advisory Board.

