Novan Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for July 31, 2019

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. ("the Company" or "Novan") (Nasdaq: NOVN) today announced that it will hold its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, July 31, at 9:30 am Eastern Time, at the Company’s corporate headquarters located at 4105 Hopson Road, Morrisville, NC 27560. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 7, 2019 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the 2019 Annual Meeting. We anticipate filing the Notice of Annual Meeting and proxy statement in late June 2019.



The date of the 2019 Annual Meeting represents a change of more than 30 days from the anniversary of the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting. Given the adjustment, stockholder proposals pursuant to Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, must be received in writing by the Company before the close of business on June 14, 2019 to be considered for inclusion in the Company’s proxy materials for the 2019 Annual Meeting.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging nitric oxide’s naturally occurring anti-microbial and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat a range of diseases with significant unmet needs. We believe that our ability to deploy nitric oxide in a solid form, on demand and in localized formulations allows us the potential to improve patient outcomes in a variety of dermatology, women’s health and gastrointestinal diseases.

CONTACT:

(Investors & Media)

Cole Ikkala

Director, Investor Relations, Communications & Business Development

cikkala@novan.com

