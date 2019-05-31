The Estridge Group, a Top REALTOR in the DC/Bethesda Area, Recommends These Value-Adding Projects for Future Sellers

The Estridge Group

The Estridge Group provides expert advice on which projects have the highest ROI for those Springtime renovations.

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring is officially here, and summer is just around the corner, and that means homeowners across the Bethesda and Washington, DC areas are gearing up to put their homes on the market. Many of them are diving in headlong to complete various projects designed to attract buyers and fetch higher prices, too. If you are curious about which projects can get you a great return on your investment – as well as help you sell your home more quickly – the following advice from the expert team at the Estridge Group will be invaluable.

Insulating Your Attic

Believe it or not, the project that will bring you the biggest return on your dollar is adding some insulation to your attic. Fiberglass insulation for a standard 35x30’ attic will cost you roughly $1268, but when you decide to sell, you’ll recoup far more than that. In fact, you’ll get $116.90 for every $100 you spent, which is an ROI equal to 116.9% of your initial investment.

Installing a New Garage Door

When you stop to think about it, your garage door takes up a great deal of the visual space associated with the front of your home. On average, it’s about 40%, but depending on the size of your garage, it could be as much as 80%. If your garage door is old or outdated, there's a good chance potential buyers will get the wrong impression and pass up on your home or make an offer that is far too low. Replace that door with one that has more visual interest (and ideally one that opens automatically), and you can recoup about 91.5% of your costs when you sell. It’s not a profit, but the better curb appeal is well worth it.

Redoing the Home Exterior

If your home’s exterior has seen its better days, whether it is made of stone, vinyl, or even stucco, redoing it and adding a modern, sophisticated touch will go a long way. These days, manufactured stone veneer is a popular choice, and it’s also one of the more affordable options. It will cost you about $7500 to completely cover your home in this veneer, and you’ll recoup about $6988 of that when you sell. That’s a 92.9% return – and a much better looking home that will attract buyer interest, too.

For more tips and helpful information regarding the best ways to sell your home more quickly, visit the Estridge Group website today or give the friendly team a call at 301-657-9700.

About the Company: For 30 years, the experts at the Estridge Group have provided residents of Washington, DC and Bethesda, MD as well as the surrounding areas with their outstanding home buying and selling services. From providing financial information to helping people who are brand new to the area relocate, the Estridge Group is one of the top companies in the area. They are in the top 0.5% of REALTORS in the nation. For more infromation please visit https://www.theestridgegroup.com.



